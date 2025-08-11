Martin Kemp has left fans unimpressed over an advert he has taken part in.

The singer and presenter has been a staple in the showbiz world for over four decades. After shooting to fame in the new wave band Spandau Ballet, Martin’s appeared on the likes of EastEnders and Celebrity Gogglebox.

However, he has now come under fire for taking part in an advert for Diet Coke, just days after he revealed another advert he has been a part of.

Martin Kemp slammed over advert

At the weekend, Martin took to his Instagram and shared a video of an advert for Diet Coke.

In the advert, Martin can be seen heading to Greenwich to perform his Back to the 80s DJ set, with a Diet Coke in hand. While on the way to the venue, he sipped on his beverage as he recalled his musical success.

Once at the gig, Martin got changed into a jazzy red shirt and headed to the stage. There, Martin got the crowd on their feet as he performed his DJ set, fuelled on by his Diet Coke can.

He captioned the post: “AD My taste? It’s got to be 80s music. What’s yours? #ad #thisismytaste #dietcokebreak.”

‘Sold his soul for advertising’

However, some people slammed Martin for taking part in the Diet Coke advert, especially as he recently took part in another advert for Samsung.

One person wrote in the comments section: “How much did that make you?”

A second follower then added: “Unashamedly advertising everything.” A third said: “Aw come on! You’re better than that!” Another also chimed in: “Sold his soul for advertising.”

However, someone else defended Martin and replied: “He has to earn a living. How do you expect him to make money?”

Another person wrote: “Some of these comments he still has to make a living. My god, just scroll past.”

