Martin Kemp fans in tears over emotional family announcement: ‘Made me cry’

Martin Kemp has left his fans seriously emotional after he shared a collection of home videos featuring his beloved family.

The Spandau Ballet singer, 63, is a proud dad to two children, including radio DJ Roman Kemp. His eldest daughter, Harley Moon, has recently been working with Martin, too. Martin shares his children with wife Wham! dancer Shirlie Kemp – whom he married way back in 1988.

And this week, as part of an advert for Samsung, Martin shared some intimate moments from his family life over the years.

Martin left fans in tears (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martin Kemp reveals personal archive

Taking to his Instagram earlier this week, Martin uploaded a video of an advertisement he has taken part in for Samsung to celebrate the launch of the new Galaxy Z Fold7.

In the advert, called Life Unfolds Fast, Martin spoke about the moments and milestones that shape our lives.

Alongside Martin’s narration, the video included intimate moments from his family life and his own home videos featuring Shirlie, Roman and Harley.

The video was captioned: “AD From first words to final goodbyes, life is full of unmissable moments we hold on to forever. With Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold7, we can truly immerse ourselves in our precious moments. Sit back and unfold life all over again.”

‘Thanks for the early morning tears’

It’s fair to say the advert appeared to work, as plenty of Martin’s fans were left overcome with emotion, especially seeing his personal videos.

“I loved this video and cried when I saw the old videos of Shirlie and you who built a family, and it wasn’t just for that reason.. your words were beautiful and amazing,” said one person.

Someone else added: “Made me cry well done.”

A third then penned: “Well that was bloody amazing thanks for the early morning tears Martin. What a beautiful AD.”

Martin Kemp recounts scary street attack from EastEnders days (Credit: ITV)

Martin and wife Shirlie

It comes after Martin revealed a shocking truth about his marriage to wife Shirlie during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

While on the show in June, Martin seemed to ponder whether his marriage might actually be legally binding.

He recalled: “Shirlie and I, we got married in St Lucia on a cliff top overlooking the Caribbean. It was beautiful.

“But there was one lady there. The ceremony was about as quick as: ‘Martin, do you love Shirlie?’ – ‘Yes’. ‘Shirlie, do you love Martin?’ – ‘Yes.’ ‘You’re married!'”

Amid all the excitement, Martin apparently remains unsure whether they fulfilled all the necessary nuptials admin.

