Liam Payne’s sister slams those ‘interested in the fame’ following his death in heartbreaking statement

Ruth Gibbons, the sister of the late Liam Payne, has shared a cryptic statement calling out people who are using his death to “gain fame”.

Yesterday (October 16) marked one year since the One Direction singer tragically fell to his death from a third-storey balcony in a hotel in Argentina.

Tributes poured in from heartbroken fans, family and friends. But one year on, it seems Liam’s sister is not happy with people who she thinks are using her brother for their own gain.

How did Liam Payne die?

Last year, while on an extended holiday, where he had reunited with bandmate Niall Horan, Liam Payne fell from his hotel balcony.

At the time, his heartbroken family and girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, shared tributes to the star.

It was confirmed that Liam Payne’s official cause of death was Polytrauma. This is a term to describe a person’s body and internal organs sustaining multiple injuries.

Following the confirmation that the star had multiple drugs in his body, arrests were made.

In the past 12 months, many appear to have cashed in, giving interviews about Liam’s death and his final days. But now, Ruth, the sister of Liam Payne, has revealed how she truly feels about people using her late brother’s name for their own benefit.

Liam Payne’s sister shares heartbreaking statement

In a lengthy statement posted on Instagram, Ruth, Liam’s older sister, shared how she is still struggling to cope as it hits one year without the star.

Towards the end of her statement, Ruth turned the attention from her grief to other people’s behaviour.

She penned: “For a year, I have watched people speak and draw conclusions on Liam and his death. A spectator of the most triggering interviews and comments, without any warning or heads-up that my person’s death is about to once again be discussed publicly.

“Whilst I am trying to resume my normal life that doesn’t fit around my grief or me anymore. Whilst I am still on my knees, struggling to regain balance since my world burned down. And every step I take, something comes and sets fire to all the progress I thought I had made in my mind.”

Ruth then directly spoke about people who have been speaking about Liam’s death in interviews.

She concluded: “Everyone only seems interested in the public side of this. Some sadly seem more interested in the fame they can gain off this.

“But on the human side, people need to remember when they speak, there is a son without his dad. Parents are without their child. And I am lost without my brother.”

