Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy reveals heartbreaking moment she was told he’d died

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy has opened up about the singer’s tragic death in her first interview since his passing.

Liam fell to death from his third-floor balcony in Argentina last October. Kate was with her boyfriend just days before the tragedy unfolded.

Now, the 25-year-old influencer has revealed the devastating moment she learned about Liam‘s death.

The pair were planning to get married (Credit: Splash News)

How Kate found out about Liam’s death

Kate has revealed the harrowing moment she was informed about Liam’s death over the phone by one of his friends.

“I feel blessed I didn’t find out over social media because I just couldn’t even imagine that. I was in our home with our dog, scrolling TikTok and one of Liam’s friends called me. That moment, it’s like blank; it’s blacked out in my head.

“I didn’t believe it at first. I thought it was just a rumour. Or something that somebody made up just to get views. Then instantly I just had a bad feeling in my gut. I was like, why would somebody make this up? Is this true?”

Kate continued: “When I officially found the news out to be true, I felt numb. I tried to call him. I called pretty much everybody. Then I was in touch with his family, and my mum got the first flight out to be with me.”

Kate criticised

Kate was criticised following Liam’s death for leaving him alone in Argentina. However, she has shut down wild rumours that she was arguing with her boyfriend in the days before his death.

She told The Sun that, had she been able to “see into the future”, she “would never have left Argentina”.

She also added that thinks about Liam “every second of every day”.

Kate flew home from Argentina in the days before Liam’s death (Credit: Splash News)

Kate’s final message to her boyfriend

In the same interview, Kate revealed the last text she sent Liam before his unfortunate demise. It simply read: “I can’t wait for you to get home and see the house.”

She was planning a “Halloween surprise” for her beau, while Liam was in Argentina.

Three days later, the man who helped Kate put up the Halloween decorations texted her to ask if her boyfriend liked the surprise. It then it hit her that Liam was never coming back.

She has now left the rented mansion she shared with Liam in Florida and moved back to New Jersey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

Tribute to Liam

In the days following Liam’s death, Kate shared a note he had written her that wasn’t meant to be opened. It read: “Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged and together forever 444”

Kate wrote in her tribute to Liam: “Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel.”

“I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go. Forever yours, Katelyn. 444.”

What happened to Liam Payne? Liam Payne died in October 2024 after falling from a third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was aged 31. An inquest in the UK revealed that his cause of death was ‘polytrauma‘. Polytrauma is a term for multiple traumatic injuries which have been sustained to a person’s body and organ systems. Liam Payne suffered with addiction Liam shot to fame as one fifth of X Factor boy band One Direction. However, he struggled with life in the spotlight over the years, speaking candidly about his battle with addiction. Sadly, in the days before his death, it appears Liam suffered a relapse. And, after he died, pictures of his trashed hotel room emerged, with drug paraphernalia seen in the snaps. Since his death, five people have been arrested and charged in connection with his death, including a close friend of the star Roger Nores. Reports claim he has been charged with manslaughter. However, he denies involvement in the singer’s death/ Singer fell in state of unconsciousness In November, the prosecutor’s office in Argentina said toxicology tests revealed traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in Liam’s body. A post-mortem determined his cause of death as “multiple trauma” and “internal and external haemorrhage”. This came as a result of the fall from the hotel balcony. According to the prosecutor’s office, medical reports also suggested Payne may have fallen in a state of semi or total unconsciousness. Funeral of Liam Payne Liam Payne’s funeral was held in the weeks after his death. It was attended by grieving girlfriend Kate Cassidy and ex Cheryl Tweedy. His One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan – also attended. Liam and Niall had met in Argentina in the days leading up to the star’s death. Liam saw Niall in concert while he was in Argentina. The boys also shared a backstage reunion, much to the delight of 1D fans. Now, it’s claimed that the four remaining members of the band will reunite at next month’s BRIT Awards to pay tribute to the late star.

