Kerry Katona risks Katie Price feud as she gushes over Peter Andre’s ‘lovely’ wife Emily

Kerry Katona has gushed about Peter Andre’s wife Emily – but the comments may not go down well with her pal Katie Price.

Reality star Katie and singer Peter have been feuding for years, ever since their divorce back in 2009. After their split, Pete married doctor Emily and they share three children – Amelia, Theo and baby Arabella. He is also dad to Junior and Princess with Katie.

Kerry, meanwhile, goes way back with Katie and the pair have been good pals for years. The TV stars even headed out on tour with each other earlier this year.

But recently, Kerry opened up about meeting Peter’s wife Emily – whom he married in 2015 – for the first time. And Kerry had nothing but good words to say about her.

Kerry revealed her thoughts about Peter’s wife Emily (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price’s pal Kerry Katona on meeting Emily Andre

In her New! Magazine column, Kerry spoke about meeting Emily Andre for the first time recently. However, Katie might be too impressed with her thoughts.

Kerry said: “I saw Emily at the Beauty Awards too. My daughter Heidi stayed at Pete and Emily’s last week, so from one mum to another, I went and introduced myself.”

Kerry went on: “I’ve never met Emily before, but we sat down and chatted away – what a lovely girl she is.”

She then noted that Katie is fully aware of her meeting with Emily. Kerry said: “I’m a very fair person, and Katie knows this. I was texting Pete the other week and let Katie know.”

Pete and Emily married in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie’s dig at Peter and Emily

Katie is no stranger to making a dig about her ex Peter and Emily. In August this year, a leaked video of Katie throwing shade at Peter and Emily’s youngest children reportedly left the couple hurt.

In the 90-second clip, shared by ex-husband Alex Reid on Instagram, Katie, who had been declared bankrupt at the time, can be seen counting lots of cash in front of Princess. The pair were filmed on the sofa together.

In the video, Katie joked that Pete would have to pay the private school fees for Princess and Junior. “Your dad is going to have to pay the school fees because of my bankruptcy,” she said, mockingly.

Does he moan about it? What does Emily say?” Katie asked Princess, adding: “It’s money that could be spent on her and her kids.”

Kerry Katona risks Katie Price feud as she gushes over Peter Andre’s ‘lovely’ wife Emily

While making a dig at Peter and Emily’s daughter Amelia and Theo, who would have been around six and three at the time, Katie remarked: “They’re not going private, are they, they’re irrelevant. No one even knows who they are.”

Read more: Peter Andre teases ‘special’ project with wife Emily: ‘We are having exciting meetings’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know