Katie Price’s mum became the emotional focus of her Sky documentary launch.

The star fought back tears during a Q&A for Katie Price: Nothing to Hide. She thanked her mum, Amy Price, for attending despite her ongoing health battle.

According to The Sun, Katie told the audience: “She only got out of hospital five days ago and she’s been in there for weeks.”

She then added: “And the fact you’re here looking gorgeous…” before stopping as her voice broke.

Katie waved her hand and tried to hold back tears. The audience applauded her and Amy.

Katie became emotion during the launch of her documentary (Credit: mancpicss66)

Katie Price speaks about her mum amid terminal illness

The scene played out at a screening for Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, which airs on Sky.

Amy attended in person, and Katie made clear how much that meant. The Sun reported that Amy had only recently left hospital after spending weeks there.

Amy received a diagnosis of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, also known as IPF, in 2017. The terminal lung disease causes irreversible scarring of the lungs and can make breathing difficult.

Amy Price health timeline: key public updates Public reporting has tracked several updates on Amy Price’s health. 2017: Amy Price was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). March: She was reported to have spent time in hospital with an infection. Last month: Katie said on Good Morning Britain that her mum was “really not well”. Now: Katie says Amy had left hospital five days earlier before attending the Sky documentary launch.

Katie has spoken publicly about her mum’s condition before. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain last month, she said Amy was “really not well”.

That update came after Amy was hospitalised in March with an infection.

Amy has a terminal lung condition (Credit: Zed Jameson / Flynet – SplashNews)

Who stood beside Amy on the big night?

Even so, Amy stepped out to support her daughter at the special screening.

The 73-year-old posed for photos with Katie. She wore a white and blue floral dress for the event.

Pictures from the night showed mother and daughter together as Katie marked the launch of her latest TV project.

Amy was not the only relative there. Katie’s dad attended, and her sister Sophie joined them too.

Sophie co-hosts The Katie Price Show podcast.

That family support appeared to make the evening even more emotional for Katie.

Read more: Peter Andre hits back at Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews’ claims he’s ‘adopted her children’

Katie often makes headlines for her outspoken TV appearances and personal life. This time, she showed a more vulnerable side in front of the crowd.

The event was meant to celebrate her new documentary. Instead, one of the biggest talking points became her tribute to Amy.

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