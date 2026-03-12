‘She’s not good’: Katie Price’s terminally-ill mum Amy, 74, ‘back in hospital’ as her ‘horrendous’ reaction to star’s wedding revealed

Katie Price has revealed her terminally-ill mum, Amy, is back in hospital, as her family opened up about the emotional fallout from the star’s surprise wedding.

Katie shocked fans earlier this year after revealing she had married Dubai-based businessman Lee Andrews following a whirlwind romance.

However, the news appears to have caused concern among her family, with Katie’s sister Sophie Price also revealing that their mum Amy Price, 74, is currently back in hospital.

Katie Price’s mum Amy ‘not good’ as she’s admitted to hospital

Speaking on their podcast, Sophie told Katie the family had been left shaken by the situation.

“You, this year, have been a pain in the [bleep]ing [bleep],” she joked to her sister during the episode. “It’s not funny. Mum has been horrendous. Is she talking to you yet?”

Katie insisted that her mum was speaking to her and revealed she had visited her in hospital.

“Course she is,” Katie said. “I went and saw her in the hospital.”

But Sophie then shared worrying news about Amy’s condition.

“Mum’s back in the hospital. She’s not good.”

The sisters explained that Amy is currently receiving treatment for an infection.

Katie also revealed that her mum became emotional when she visited her bedside. “I gave her a big hug and she cried like that…” Katie said, before mimicking her mum’s crying.

Sophie added that their mum had confronted Katie about the wedding.

“She called me after. I said: ‘Did you give her a [bleep]ing?’ She went: ‘I did.’ I said, ‘Did you cry?’ She went: ‘Yeah.'”

Despite the emotional reaction, Katie said her mum was calmer than expected during the hospital visit.

“You know what, she actually didn’t give me a [bleep]ing because I spoke to her and then Harv was there as well,” Katie said, referring to her eldest son Harvey Price.

Amy’s long health battle

Amy Price has been battling Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis for several years.

She underwent a life-saving lung transplant in 2022 after being diagnosed with the terminal condition.

Since the operation, Katie has previously revealed her mum’s health can be unpredictable, with “up and down days”.

Katie’s whirlwind marriage to Lee Andrews

Meanwhile, Katie’s family were reportedly stunned earlier this year when she announced she had got engaged to Lee Andrews while in Dubai, before revealing the pair had already tied the knot.

The relationship quickly made headlines due to the red flags that began to emerge.

Despite the controversy, Katie has continued to defend her husband and frequently shares loved-up posts about him on social media. Katie has also revealed that her children, Junior and Princess Andre, have not yet met Lee.

Speaking about the decision, Katie explained she wants to make sure everything is stable before introducing him to her family.

“Even if it takes a year,” she told The Sun. “They need stability.”

