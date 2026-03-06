Princess Andre’s secret heartbreak behind Katie Price and Peter Andre’s truce

Princess Andre has broken her silence on her parents, Peter Andre and Katie Price’s shock statement promising a truce in their relationship.

For years, the former couple have been plagued by constant feud reports, with each of them publicly taking swipes at the other. However, they share two children – Princess and Junior – who have been brought into the feud on numerous occasions.

However, it appears, Princess always struggled with how public everything was.

Princess Andre breaks silence on Katie and Peter’s truce

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Princess explained that the truce gives her a reason to be “hopeful” about the future.

However now, there is even a possibility that both her parents could appear in season three of her show, The Princess Diaries.

Princess admitted: “Honestly, I feel relieved they both agreed to move forward. It’s nice thy can be on good terms. And to think that Junior and I won’t be caught in the middle. But, hopefully life will be easier for everybody.”

She went on to admit that she is “happy” that all the false narratives will stop. But while she was hoping it meant she or her brother wouldn’t be asked about her parents’ issues, that has not yet happened.

Princess added: “All I care about now is that we can all be happy and not have to deal with stories having the wrong narrative.

But it would be nice to not have people asking me and Junior about our parents, or issues they’ve had. But that looks like that’s not stopping.”

What did Peter Andre and Katie Price say in their statement?

Back in 2007, Peter Andre and Katie Price split. And that marked the beginning of a 16-year feud between the parents.

However, the new update on Princess’ show comes after last year, when Katie – who recently got married – claimed she was ‘banned’ from Princess’ show.

However, just last month, Peter and Katie released a joint statement. This confirmed they would no longer be publicly hitting out at each other.

The statement read: “Katie Price and Peter have decided to close the door on the past and move forward into a new chapter with positivity and respect. We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children.

We have reached a mutual agreement, both legally and personally, confirming that neither of us will speak negatively about the other going forward.

“This decision reflects a shared commitment to our family and stability. We want to stay united for our children. We are hoping this is a start to a positive relationship.”

