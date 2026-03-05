‘Surreal!’ Katie Price reveals ex Peter Andre’s unexpected encounter with new husband

Katie Price has revealed ex-husband Peter Andre has met her new hubby Lee Andrews, with the two men speaking over FaceTime.

In January, the Pricey tied the knot with businessman Lee Andrews. The former glamour model claims to have wed Lee in Dubai having only met him for the first time the week before.

Since then, their marriage has already been hit with false pregnancy claims and a lot of controversy.

However, Katie has now taken the huge step of introducing Lee to her former husband Peter, with Katie calling the moment “surreal”.

Katie and Peter recently called a ‘truce’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price and Peter Andre’s feud

Katie and Peter married in 2005, after meeting on I’m A Celebrity… the previous year. And the pair quickly became one of the UK’s biggest showbiz couples. They went on to have two children – Junior, 19, and Princess, 18.

However, after their split in 2009, Katie and Peter were embroiled in a war of words for several years, with constant he said/she said headlines playing out.

Recently, though, the pair called a ‘truce’ revealing they had come to a ‘mutual agreement”. They also agreed to never “speak negatively” about each other again.

And now, Katie has revealed that she has seen Peter for “the first time in nine years”, with Peter even meeting Lee as well.

Katie reveals Peter has met husband Lee

In a recent interview, Katie confirmed that Peter and Lee had met via FaceTime. She told The Sun, that that she was talking with Princess on a video call when she handed the phone to her ex Peter.

“Ironically I was FaceTiming Princess the other day when she was with Pete, so she put me onto him. It was the first time in nine years I’ve seen him,” Katie said.

At the time, Katie was having dinner with new hubby Lee, meaning Pete and Lee met face-to-face via FaceTime.

“It was surreal – I was like ‘oh hello ex-husband, welcome to my new husband!’. They had a nice chat. I was like ‘what the [bleep] is going on here?!'” Katie declared.

Katie and Peter’s ‘truce’

In February, Katie and Peter shared a shock joint statement, “closing the door on the past” for the sake of their children.

The statement, shared to both their Stories said: “Katie Price and Peter have decided to close the door on the past and move forward into a new chapter with positivity and respect.

“We are both focused on creating a calm and supportive environment for our children.”

It then added: “We have reached a mutual agreement, both legally and personally confirming that neither of us will speak negatively about the other going forward. This decision reflects a shared commitment to our family and stability. We want to stand united for our children.”

The statement concluded: “We are hoping this is the start of a positive relationship. We ask for understanding and support from both the media and the public as we move ahead.”

Katie’s statement tagged Peter at the end. Peter’s tagged Katie at the end.

