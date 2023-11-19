Katie Price’s mum Amy reveals she’s suffered ‘setbacks’ after lung transplant last year

Katie Price’s mum Amy Price shared a major update one year after undergoing a lifesaving operation after being told she had weeks to live.

The 71-year-old was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IBF) in 2017. She even had a single lung transplant after falling into a coma, as doctors told her she had two weeks to live.

This prompted Amy to write an autobiography which she titled: The Last Word, as she told her side of the story about being the mother to one of the most famous people in Britain.

Amy Price shared how she felt 12 months after surgery

Speaking about her health 12 months after surgery, Amy said she’s “not too bad.” She told the Daily Star: “I’m not too bad. I’m a bit up and down because the weather has an impact on my breathing. It literally takes my breath away. So when I go out at the moment I’m wearing a face mask. It’s easier for me to breathe with that than just trying to go along.”

Amy Price shared an update on her health 12 months after her lifesaving surgery (Credit: This Morning)

She added that while she faced some setbacks she’s heading in the “right direction.”

“It’s a slow process and it’s taken a while. I’ve had quite a few setbacks but that’s to be expected. I’m in the right direction. I can’t work out outside so I’m going on my bike in my gym and doing spin classes. It’s not mega fast, it’s slow but I get up and down on it and I do a 30-minute workout and then I do some arms.”

Since her lung transplant, she revealed that she has been trying to bring back exercise into her routine and admitted she has to get her lungs working again. Amy donated all royalties and proceeds from The Last Word to charities Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis, the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital, and St Barnabas House Hospice, Worthing.

She admitted that being close to death changes your mindset

“When you know you’re close to dying your mindset changes a bit and you start thinking ‘Do my family really know me?’ ‘Do the grandchildren know me?’ ‘Do they know where they came from?’ and ‘Do you the know the background of my family?’. It’s never recorded because you never talk about it but that’s what started it,” she explained.

Previously, during an interview on This Morning, Amy had spoken about the difficulties following her operation.

“It’s been really difficult,” Amy told host Holly Willoughby and Craig Doyle. “I had gradually got worse in 2022. I knew that was my last year because the symptoms I had were really quite bad.”

Amy explained that she reached the point where she could barely breathe and was on oxygen constantly.

“So when I was offered the transplant, I really jumped at it,” she said.

However she then admitted: “It hasn’t been simple, it hasn’t been easy.”

