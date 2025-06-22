New mum Jesy Nelson has shared a carousel of pictures of her twins, Story and Ocean, leaving her fans more than a little emotional.

Jesy welcomed the girls nine weeks early on May 15. She then revealed that they’d been allowed home in time for her June 14 birthday. The twins’ discharge came after a tough few weeks in neonatal intensive care.

Now home, it’s clear Jesy and partner Zion Foster are loving life as parents.

New mum Jesy Nelson has revealed she’s emotional following the birth of her twins (Credit: YouTube)

Jesy Nelson ‘never felt more blessed’ as mum to twins Story and Ocean

Over the weekend, Jesy shared a handful of new pictures of the girls, captioning the shots: “Have never ever felt more lucky and blessed in my whole entire life.”

Clearly emotional, she added the tears in eyes emoji alongside the post.

Have never ever felt more lucky and blessed in my whole entire life.

The first picture showed Ocean and Story wrapped in matching towels after just having had a bath. The next saw Jesy holding one of her babies. Next, the former Little Mix singer shared a video that showed Zion dancing and kissing one of the babies as she laid on the bed.

Others showed the girls appearing to smile and sleeping on their mum and dad. Jesy was also seen taking the twins for a walk in their double buggy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

Fans react

Jesy’s happiness was infectious, and her fans flooded the comments section of the post with well wishes. Many appeared emotional at seeing Jesy looking so happy with her girls.

“Oh my darling,” said one with the tears in eyes emoji. “My heart [crying emoji]. This is the cutest thing. I could not be happier for you, you deserve the world. The precious little angels,” they added.

“Thank you for sharing all these beautiful pictures and videos with us [crying emoji],” said another.

“OMG,” said another, adding five crying emojis.

“You guys are the cutest family ever,” said another, also adding a crying emoji.

Read more: Jesy Nelson to lift lid on motherhood in new documentary

Share your thoughts on Jesy’s update on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.