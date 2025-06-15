Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson shared a heartwarming update about her twins, Ocean and Story, on Instagram yesterday (Saturday, June 14).

The star and her partner, Zion Foster, welcomed the twins into the world last month, almost nine weeks before their due dates.

Jesy Nelson reveals her twins are finally home

Taking to Instagram last night, Jesy shared a heartwarming update on her twins with her 9.7 million followers.

In a sweet, black and white photograph, Jesy could be seen smiling down at her twins, who were lying on a playmat on the floor.

The singer, 34, could be seen holding Ocean’s hand as Story snoozed next to her.

Both Ocean and Story could also be seen wearing adorable onesies that read: “Happy 1st Birthday as my Mummy love you lots”.

“My babies made it home for my birthday,” Jesy captioned the adorable post.

Jesy’s birthday was yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Fans gush over heartwarming snap

Jesy’s fans and followers were quick to take to the comment section to gush over the picture – and send the star their birthday wishes!

“Happy birthday, my beautiful, such a wonderful feeling for you to enjoy every moment, all my love always to you and your beautiful family,” one fan commented.

“The best gift for your birthday, they have grown so much,” another said.

“Oh my god. Happy birthday, you gorgeous human and mum. Love this picture so much. These two angels are so sweet,” a third wrote.

“This is the most beautiful gift you could have received, congratulations on everything!” another then added.

“A massive milestone. Sending so much love. All NICU parents know the huge mix of emotions coming home brings. Letting you know all of them are valid and normal,” a fifth then gushed.

Jesy on ‘scary’ time in NICU

Last month, Jesy and Zion welcomed their daughters into the world, almost nine weeks earlier than their due dates.

Following their births, Ocean and Story were cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Jesy shared a snap of herself cuddling her daughters in bed, with a grinning Zion next to her.

“Nothing or no one will ever be able to prepare you as a parent for NICU. It’s the most scary overwhelming feeling of emotions not being able to feel like you can protect your babies,” she wrote.

“Naturally as a mother you just want to hold them and comfort them when they cry. But you can’t because there are what feels like a million wires coming out of them and tubes and masks in the way with people poking and prodding them,” she then continued.

“It breaks your heart into a million pieces,” she then added.

“But slowly as the days go by and they get stronger and wires start to come away. Moments like this feel like a dream. Having them reunited for the first time ever today was the most magical feeling I will never be able to describe. The strongest little girls I’ve ever known who really do have the most inspiring story to tell,” she then said.

