Jack Osbourne reveals he and wife Aree have welcomed a baby girl, and they’ve named her after his late dad Ozzy

Jack Osbourne and wife Aree have revealed that they have welcomed a baby girl, and they’ve named her after his late dad Ozzy.

Reality star Jack announced the happy news on Instagram overnight and revealed that she was born on March 5.

They also revealed that they’d named the tot Ozzy, after his dad. The rocker died in July 2025.

Jack Osbourne and wife Aree have welcomed their second baby (Credit: James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

Aree and Jack Osbourne welcome second baby

Jack and Aree shared a black-and-white picture of the baby and revealed they’ve called her Ozzy Matilda.

She weighed 7lb 12oz.

They posted a picture of her alongside the caption: “Hello world.”

The picture saw baby Ozzy asleep next to a cuddly bat soft toy, another nod to her late grandfather. Jack added on his Story: “She’s arrived and she’s perfect.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Osbourne (@jackosbourne)

Congrats from Jack’s celebrity pals

Jack’s I’m A Celebrity… co-star Lisa Riley commented: “My heart is melting.” Camp pal Kelly Brook also commented. She said: “Congratulations.”

Another fan also commented to tell Jack and Aree that she’d also named her baby after the late rocker: “Oh my goodness a blessing! My daughter’s middle name is Ozzy for obvious reasons. Congrats Jack and Aree! Such a gift!!”

“Congratulations to you both; she has the most perfect name,” said another. “The most perfect name she could have ever received!!” another agreed.

“Your dad sent her to earth-side for you and your family,” another added.

Aree Osbourne with baby Ozzy (Credit: Instagram)

The tribute to Ozzy follows his death at the age of 76 on July 22, 2025.

Baby Ozzy is Jack’s fifth child. He and Aree share daughter Maple, three. He’s also dad to daughters Pearl, 13, Andy, 10, and Minnie, seven, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

