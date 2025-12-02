Jack Osbourne’s wife and daughter welcome ‘jungle bestie’ Eddie Kadi into their famous family in ‘sweet’ video

Jack Osbourne’s wife Aree and daughter Maple have welcomed the star’s “jungle bestie” Eddie Kadi into their famous family, with the trio posing for pictures and even sharing an extra-special shimmy.

Overnight, Aree shared a picture of herself with Eddie and Maple. They were seen hanging out in the I’m A Celebrity friends and family area, where they all watch that day’s show together.

Eddie also delivered a message to Maple from her dad, as he continues to battle it out to become King of the Jungle.

Eddie Kadi has been getting to know the family of his jungle pal Jack Osbourne (Credit: ITV)

Eddie Kadi meets Jack Osbourne’s wife and daughter

Eddie was the second campmate to leave the I’m A Celebrity jungle on Monday night (December 1). After he left, Jack admitted that the comic had been a real support to him during their time in camp.

The pair were seen cementing their bromance when Jack cried over the death of dad Ozzy, with Eddie on hand to console him and offer a hug. Eddie was also happy to pass on a message from Jack to his family.

In a clip shared on Tik Tok, Eddie can be seen being welcomed by friends and family as he arrives back at the plush five-star hotel where they’re all staying.

The video shows Aree and Maple waiting to greet her dad’s jungle pal. He wanders over and says to the three year old: “Hello Maple, give me a high five.”

Maple is seen high-fiving the star, before Eddie – famed for his dancing in camp – asks: “Can you give me a shimmy?” Maple responds by giving him her best shimmy, as the rest of the friends and family cheer.

Eddie then tells her: “Daddy wanted me to see your shimmy – and you’re so much better than Daddy!”

Eddie met up with Jack’s wife Aree and their daughter Maple (Credit: Instagram)

‘So so sweet’

Fans of the duo were delighted at Eddie’s interaction with Jack’s family.

“Eddie meeting Jack’s wife and daughter Jack told him to ask Maple to shimmy. I can’t. So so sweet. I love Jack and Eddie’s friendship so much,” said one.

Another added: “Oh my goodness this is utterly beautiful. Bloody love Eddie and no way he should have been out yet.” A third commented: “Aww this is so precious!! I love Jack and Edie’s friendship too.” “Aww that is beautiful,” said another.

It looks like Jack will be in the jungle for a while yet (Credit: ITV)

Jack’s odds of being eliminated

It looks like Eddie, Aree and Maple will have to wait a while to be reunited with Jack, though.

Bookies have told us that Kelly Brook is favourite to leave camp next, with Martin Kemp second favourite for the chop.

Jack, meanwhile, has a 20/1 shot of being voted out tonight (December 2).

One person cheering him on is sister Kelly Osbourne. She’s been regularly posting about her brother’s jungle antics on Instagram, hitting out at Kelly Brook and crying when Jack finally got his letter from home.

Watch I’m A Celebrity every night on ITV1 at 9pm.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers hit out at ITV for ‘rude’ scheduling change

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.