I’m A Celebrity delayed start time due to adverts leaves ITV viewers upset

I’m A Celebrity fans are starting to get seriously fed up – and it’s all down to the show’s nightly start time.

Dedicated viewers settling in at 9pm sharp have spotted that the episode rarely begins when scheduled. Instead of Ant and Dec popping up right on the hour, the duo aren’t appearing until three or four minutes later, leaving audiences drumming their fingers in irritation.

It might seem like a tiny delay, but for loyal fans tuning in religiously, it’s becoming a nightly gripe.

I’m A Celebrity fans have spotted an issue with the show’s scheduled start time (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans fume at ‘late’ start time

Last night, one I’m A Celebrity fan even preempted the show starting late. They wrote on X: “Who’s betting I’m A Celeb is gonna be late starting again lol?”

When it did in fact start after its scheduled 9pm time, another wrote: “It’s so rude of them to start I’m A Celebrity 3 minutes late every night and then push 30 ad breaks on us within the space of an hour.

Someone else quipped: “ITV start I’m A Celeb on time challenge (impossible).”

Another person shared a Gif of Peter Kay in the music video for (Is This the Way to) Amarillo. The comedian, wearing a purple suit, walks on the spot briskly for the duration of the visual.

Others think it’s too late in the schedule even if it’s not delayed!

One wrote: “I’m A Celeb, Unpacked, Jungle Club. Three hours of this… on too late and too long.”

A second added: “Fell asleep watching I’m A Celeb,” and a third echoed: “I’m A Celeb is just on way too late for me.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted ITV for comment.

Who went home from I’m A Celebrity last night?

Last night, Vogue Williams became the third celebrity to be eliminated from the show. She was sent packing following the latest public vote. Vogue was in the bottom two alongside Kelly Brook, who lives to see another day in the jungle.

Vogue has since appeared on ITV1 show, Lorraine, and says she is missing the jungle. The Irish broadcaster also admitted she had undergone hypnotherapy before her stint.

“I got hypnotised for cockroaches because I am so petrified of them,” Vogue said. “I did get to face that fear. I was probably hypnotised against seeing a cockroach in a bathroom. I don’t know if it worked having thousands of them poured on your head.”

Vogue says her husband Spencer was the first person she spoke to after leaving the jungle. She has now tipped Celebs Go Dating star Tom Read Wilson as her winner.

“I genuinely would love to see Tom go the distance,” she added. “He is an exceptional human. He’s kind, has got a lovely soul and it’s like he is from back in time. And he’s funny and gets stuff done.”

Vogue Williams was the third campmate to leave I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

When is the I’m A Celebrity final?

The I’m A Celebrity campmates have officially hit week three, and from here on out it’s full steam ahead to the finish line.

Evictions will now take place every single night until the grand finale on Sunday December 7, when the series wraps with a supersized episode. By the time that last show rolls around, only two stars will remain in the jungle. And one of them will walk away as this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.

The finale itself runs from 9pm to 10.40pm on ITV1 and ITVX, promising a bumper dose of jungle drama to close out the 2025 series.

Read more: Eliminated I’m A Celebrity star Alex Scott reveals ‘truth’ behind Shona and Aitch ‘soft spot’ romance rumours

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday December 2, 2025.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ve noticed the delayed start time for I’m A Celebrity?