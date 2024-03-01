Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ poignant comments about his own death as he battled cancer

Hairy Bikers favourite Dave Myers spoke about dying in an interview on Virgin Radio, four months before he passed away.

Dave shared the news that he had been diagnosed with cancer in May 2022. Sadly, his death was announced on social media by his best pal Si King earlier this week. Dave died surrounded by loved ones, including Si, on February 28.

Speaking to Chris Evans on air back in October 2023, in comments that have resurfaced following his death, Dave said that life was “pretty sweet” as he got to enjoy a Christmas he “didn’t think he was going to be there for”.

The death of Dave Myers was announced by his Hairy Bikers pal Si King (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers thought he’d be dead by Christmas

During an interview with Virgin Radio, ahead of the Hairy Bikers Best Christmas Ever airing, Dave told of the reason behind the name of the show.

If you wake up in the morning and your elbows don’t touch wood it’s going to be a good day.

“I think that’s what it’s going to be called. Yeah, because it’s the Christmas that I thought I was going to be dead, I didn’t think I was going to be there for.”

“So it’s literally going to be the best Christmas,” Chris commented.

“We’ve filmed the food, and we’ve had a nice time, we’ve got a nice banquet to do for people who we care about. And we’ve filmed the series [Go West] for next year. So we’ve had a good time,” Dave added.

The one-off show also shared an insight into Dave’s hospital treatment and was widely praised by the boys’ fans.

Dave made the comments about dying on Virgin Radio back in October (Credit: YouTube)

Dave’s cancer journey

The chef never revealed what type of cancer he had. But he did share a lot of his journey with his devoted fans.

Dave told Chris in October: “I was diagnosed with cancer 18 months ago. It’s a long journey. I’m still on it but I’m doing alright. I’m back with my best mate on the motorbikes. We’ve managed to keep cooking and eating, so life is pretty sweet Chris, and coming here to see you.

“You don’t take stuff for granted now, we’re having such a good time.”

Dave and Si were best friends for decades (Credit: Splash News)

Dave on his ‘survival instinct’

Si paid tribute to his “hard as nails” best friend during the chat, too.

He said at the time: “It’s been a difficult time for Dave and his family and for everyone who loves and cares about him. But there is something about Dave Myers that is just hard as nails and he has this steel core.”

Dave then added: “It’s called survival instinct. What was it that Ken Dodd said? If you wake up in the morning and your elbows don’t touch wood it’s going to be a good day.”

The Hairy Bikers Go West continues on BBC Two on Tuesday (March 5) at 7pm.

Read more: Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ funeral wishes revealed – including plans to get mourners crying

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.