Dave Myers’ wife shared last photo of frail star with friend Si King three weeks before his death: ‘Our boys’

Weeks before his death, Dave Myers’ wife, Liliana Myers, shared the last couple of photos of her husband with his best friend and Hairy Bikers co-star Si King.

Si announced the sad news on X yesterday (February 29) that Dave had died at the age of 66 following his battle with cancer. After undergoing chemotherapy in 2022, the TV star returned to work at the end of last year.

Dave died away “peacefully” at home with Si and his family by his side.

Dave Myers died at age 66 on Wednesday after his battle with cancer

Final photos of Dave Myers before his death

In a Facebook post from February 6, Dave’s wife Liliana shared a couple of snaps of Dave with Si.

In the first image, Si can be seen sitting and relaxing next to a frail Dave on the sofa watching television. Beside Si appeared a glass of wine and a bottle of water.

In her caption, Liliana said: “Our boys. Watching their first leg of their trip!!!”

In the second pic, the iconic duo posed in front of the television, where their last programme together appeared on the screens.

Si King announced Dave Myers' death

Si King’s tribute to Dave

On Thursday, Si announced Dave’s death in a heartbreaking tribute. He said he’s going to miss Dave “every day” after being friends for so many years.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own,” he wrote.

Our boys. Watching their first leg of their trip!!!

“Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.”

Si added: “I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

