Final video of Dave Myers showed him joking with Si King and looking forward to the future before his death

In a final video of the Hairy Bikers before the death of Dave Myers, he was seen looking forward to the future with co-star Si King.

Dave revealed in May 2022 that he had been diagnosed with cancer. After undergoing chemotherapy, the TV star returned to work at the end of 2023. However, on Thursday (February 29), his best friend Si shared the news that he had died aged 66.

“Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home,” Si wrote. “I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

Dave’s co-star and best friend Si broke the heartbreaking news of his death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dave Myers final video before his death

Two weeks before his death, Dave sat down with Si and revealed to fans that the iconic duo were looking forward to releasing another book.

“Exciting announcement! The Hairy Dieters are back! We’ve got a new book hitting the shelves, The Hairy Dieters FAST AND FRESH! Out on April 25th!” they announced.

Dave Myers died on Wednesday at the age of 66 (Credit: ITV)

In the video, Dave looked excited for the release and stated he wanted the book to fit “for every purpose”. Revealing the book was up for pre-order, the duo were their usual selves and joked around with each other.

Looking well in himself, fans were looking forward to celebrating the release with Dave and Si and flooded the comments section with excitement.

However, since the sad news of Dave’s death following his battle with cancer, fans are feeling emotional.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hairy Bikers (@hairybikers)

Dave Myers death

“RIP Dave, you will be greatly missed, sincerely condolences to all his family including his best friend Si, in our thoughts,” one user wrote.

“Only two weeks ago and now we’ve lost Dave!!!!” another person shared, sharing a sad face emoji.

“Devastated,” a third remarked.

“Rip x,” a fourth commented.

Read more: Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers said it was ‘good to be alive’ in TV moment before his death

You can share your love for Dave over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.