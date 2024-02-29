Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers said it was ‘good to be alive’ in TV moment before his death

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers declared how it was “good to be alive” in one of his final TV appearances before his death.

The TV favourite died this week following his battle with cancer. His best mate and co-star Si King confirmed the news on Thursday (February 29) and said he “will miss him every day”.

The news no doubt comes as a shock to fans, especially as Dave made his return to TV recently for a new show. And in one heartbreaking moment from the programme, Dave spoke out about how good it felt to be alive.

Si King and Dave Myers made a return to screens last month (Credit: BBC)

Dave returned to TV for new Hairy Bikers series

Prior to Dave’s death, the stars filmed a seven-part series for BBC Two called The Hairy Bikers Go West. The show followed the duo travel down the west coast of the UK.

The programme also marked the TV return of Dave – who had previously taken a step back amid his cancer battle. The late TV chef’s final telly appearance was in an episode that aired just one day before his death. Dave died on Wednesday, February 28.

TV favourite Dave made a heartbreaking comment on the show (Credit: BBC)

Dave says ‘it’s good to be alive’

In one episode of The Hairy Bikers Go West, which aired on February 20, the duo spoke about Dave’s cancer battle. Si said: “It’s great getting back here with my best mate. We didn’t think 18 months ago that we’d be on the bikes again wandering around Dave’s backyard and it’s wonderful that we are.”

And in one of his final TV scenes before his death, Dave said: “It’s been glorious. The motorcycling’s been glorious. What can I say? It feels so good to be alive.”

Dave speaking in one of his final TV appearances this month (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myers death announcement

Earlier this morning, it was announced that Dave had died. The news was shared on the Hairy Bikers’ social media accounts. Pictures of Dave smiling, Dave hugging wife Lili, and Dave with best pal Si, were shared.

“I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years,” Si King wrote. “Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David, and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.”

He continued: “All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own. Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow.

“I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

