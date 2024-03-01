Dave Myers’ poignant funeral wishes – from ‘martinis’ for guests to plan to ‘get them crying’

The death of Dave Myers left his loyal legion of fans heartbroken this week as well as a string of celebrities and his best friend Si King.

Hairy Bikers star Dave died “peacefully” on Wednesday (February 28) surrounded by his wife, Si and other family members. Si shared the heartbreaking news on Thursday.

Dave, who shared his cancer diagnosis in 2022, previously spoke about his own funeral wishes – years before his health news.

Dave Myers death and funeral wishes

In 2014, Dave opened up about his funeral wishes which included “vodka martinis” for the people in attendance before a reading to “get them crying”.

Speaking to Rob McGibbon for The Definite Article in the Daily Mail, Dave said: “I’d like vodka martinis served before a church service to get everyone loosened up.

“To begin, I’d have a reading of Blake’s Innocence, then Vaughan Williams’ Lark Ascending to get them crying. I would be carried out to The Best is Yet To Come by The Scorpions, a good rock anthem to cheer everyone up.

“I’d prefer a traditional burial as I’m not keen on all that burning stuff. For the wake, I will lay on a feast of meat and potato pie and chips with some decent wines.”

Dave shared some of his funeral wishes years before his death (Credit: ITV)

Dave Myers cancer

TV favourite Dave shared his cancer diagnosis in 2022. At the time, he explained why he didn’t want to share what type of cancer he had.

He told The Guardian he preferred not to say “because everybody then goes Googling, everybody becomes an amateur doctor”.

At the time, he added: “And I don’t want to be judged – yet.”

Last year, Dave opened up about fearing he wouldn’t see Christmas following his diagnosis.

In December 2023, Dave and Si starred in a Christmas special of their Hairy Bikers show called, The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas.

At the time, Dave shared a thanks to all the medical staff who helped him to get there.

He said: “It’s a Christmas I never thought I’d be here to enjoy and thanks to these people I am, which I’m heartily grateful for. It’s not closure as I’m still having treatment. But it’s a bloody good milestone.”

On Thursday, fellow Hairy Biker Si announced Dave’s death. He said he will miss Dave “every day” as well as “the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime“.

