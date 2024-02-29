Everything Dave Myers said about his cancer – from fearing he’d not see Christmas to having to ‘learn to walk again’

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers died yesterday (Wednesday, February 28) following a battle with cancer.

Here’s everything the late star said about his battle with the disease from when he first shared his diagnosis in 2022.

Dave Myers death

Earlier today (Thursday, February 29), Si King, Dave’s close pal and Hairy Bikers co-star, took to Instagram to announce the sad news of his death.

Posting snaps of Dave for their fans to see, he wrote: “Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

“All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.”

He added: “Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.

“I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

Dave announced his diagnosis in May 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Dave on his cancer diagnosis

Back in May 2022, Dave announced on his and Si’s podcast, Agony Uncles, that he’d been diagnosed with cancer.

“I haven’t been too well recently and basically, I’ve got to have some chemo,” he said at the time. “You know all this anyway, so this year is going to be a bit quiet for me. I’m not going to be filming, some of the festivals I’m not going to be able to go to, some may be okay but this year’s a bit of a write-off for us.”

He then added that he was going to be a “baldy biker” while undergoing treatment.

“I may be a baldy biker for a while so it’s just a warning, I don’t want to make a fuss about it, I look alright bald actually,” he said.

Dave spoke of his chemotherapy (Credit: The Chris Moyles Radio Show / YouTube)

Dave Myers cancer battle

In July 2022, Dave spoke with Kate Thornton on her White Wine Question Time podcast. During the interview, he confessed he wouldn’t wish cancer on his “worst enemy”.

“Fortunately, the chemo is working but it’s the effect chemotherapy has on you. Every day is a school day,” he said at the time.

“My eyes are sore because my eyelashes have fallen out – it’s crap like that that’s really irritating,” he then continued.

He then added: “I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. But when I get through this, I’ll never whinge again about anything. I’m going to embrace life and everything it’s got to offer.”

“I can’t eat garlic at the minute, smells are really acute, it’s all gone belly up. I’m told it will come back,” he then said.

Dave Myers on losing his beard amid cancer

In September 2022, Dave confessed he was really missing his beard, which had fallen out due to chemotherapy.

Speaking on Agony Uncles, he said: “I just miss having my beard, the feeling of it because your skin’s different and all peachy. I want my beard back — I’m alright with my hair! I think the bald head and beard is the way to go for a biker as you’re getting on.”

A month later he revealed that his beard was growing back during an appearance on BBC Radio Cumbria. “There are times where you curl up and cry,” he admitted though.

Despite this, he reiterated that he’d never “whinge” about anything again. “You appreciate everything a bit more,” he said.

Dave Myers’ wife

Dave also opened up about how difficult it was for his wife, Liliana, amid his cancer battle.

“It is enormous pressure on Lil my partner,” he confessed.

Dave returned to TV before Christmas 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Dave confessed he was concerned he wouldn’t be around for Christmas 2022

Appearing on TV before Christmas 2022, he admitted that he was concerned he wouldn’t be around to see the festive season that year.

“It’s been a rough year. I can’t pretend otherwise,” he said on Saturday Kitchen.

“There were some times where I thought I wouldn’t be here for Christmas,” he confessed.

Dave Myers on chemotherapy effects

In March 2023, Dave made a sad admission about battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy.

Appearing on Kaye Adams‘ podcast, How To Be 60, he said: “I’m still having chemotherapy, but what I’m finding out now is you have to live with the cancer. It’s like a diabetic who needs insulin and constant care. That’s the state I’m in now.”

Dave on ‘learning to walk again’

He then added: “By God, the chemotherapy doesn’t half age you quickly. Because your balance goes, so for someone with a motorbike that’s a disaster and my walking has been affected quite a lot, really.”

Dave then went on to speak about how he’d developed neuropathy – a type of nerve damage that can cause pain, numbness or weakness – from treatment.

He said: “It’s neuropathy in your feet, so it’s hard to stand. So I’ve had to learn to walk again properly.”

He also confessed in July 2023 that he’d had to learn how to ride his motorbike again. “I’ve had to learn to walk again and ride my bike again. And to get on my bike again with Kingy in the sunshine brought tears to both our eyes,” he said.

Dave on mental health effect of chemo

Speaking on the podcast, Dave then went on to discuss the effect chemotherapy had had on his mental health.

“It’s a type of chemical depression, and that’s really hard, because everyone is telling you to be positive, but when the chemistry in your body is not telling you that story, that’s harsh,” he said.

“Hopefully there will be more positive chapters beyond this. There are so many more adventures I want to have. I don’t have to retire as long as people watch the programmes and buy the books I can crack on until I’m 110, as long as I can keep breathing,” he then added.

Dave was diagnosed with anorexia (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myers on weight loss due to cancer

Speaking on the Seasoned podcast later in March 2023, Dave admitted that he’d been struggling with his weight while undergoing treatment.

“It’s funny when you first start chemotherapy, it’s quite hard – I’m still having it, it was really brutal. I lost so much weight and then it’s a battle to get your calories in,” he said.

“At first I thought, ‘right, this is great, I can eat all those pies I haven’t been eating for years’, except [my] appetite was dreadful!”

Dave Myers anorexia

Earlier this month (February 2024), Dave revealed that he’d actually been diagnosed with anorexia while undergoing treatment.

“You lose weight, a lot of it, and you’re desperately trying to get the calories in, and it’s hard. It’s really hard. At one point I was diagnosed as anorexic. Can you believe it after all the dieting we’ve done?” he told Si during Hairy Bikers Go West recently.

“But yeah, I’m doing alright now, I’m living with it. My weight’s stable so whatever I’m doing, I’ll carry on with it.”

