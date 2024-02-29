Dave Myers’ wife pays heartbreaking tribute following his death: ‘Till next time we meet’

The wife of Dave Myers has shared a tribute to her beloved husband following his death.

Hairy Bikers star Dave died this week at the age of 66 following his cancer battle. In his final moments, Dave was surrounded by his wife Liliana and best friend Si King.

Breaking her silence on Thursday, Liliana posted a tribute to Dave on her Facebook page.

Dave’s wife paid an emotional tribute today following his death (Credit: Shutterstock)

Dave Myers’ wife pays tribute after his death

She wrote: “Rest in peace, my love. My wonderful, brave man! Till next time we meet!”

In the post, Liliana – who married Dave in 2011 – included three images of him smiling.

She also updated her cover photo on Facebook, sharing an image of a lit candle.

It comes shortly after Si announced Dave’s death in a devastating post on the Hairy Bikers’ social media acccounts.

Si King tribute to Dave Myers

Alongside images of himself and Dave, Si wrote: “I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

Rest in peace, my love. My wonderful, brave man! Till next time we meet!

“Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.”

Si said his “best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow”. He added that he’ll miss Dave “every day”.

Si paid tribute to his best friend Dave on social media today following his death (Credit: BBC)

Dave Myers cancer battle

In May 2022, Dave revealed his cancer diagnosis. However, he didn’t reveal what type of cancer he had. Explaining why he didn’t share the type of cancer he had, Dave said it was “because everybody then goes Googling, everybody becomes an amateur doctor”.

He added at the time: “And I don’t want to be judged – yet.”

Read more: Full timeline of Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ cancer journey – from diagnosis to tragic death

Dave had previously said his cancer diagnosis was an “enormous pressure” on his wife Lili. He said on BBC Radio Cumbria in 2022: “The very first week before all the treatment started, you have a week of going round hospitals and bits and pieces. It is enormous pressure on Lil my partner. But Si was the one who drove us around for a week, hospital to hospital.”

