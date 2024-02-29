The death of Dave Myers has left his fans and celebrities heartbroken today.

His Hairy Bikers co-star and best friend Si King shared the news in a social media post on Thursday (February 28). He said Dave died “peacefully” on Wednesday with Si, his wife and another friend beside him.

Months before his death, Dave – who announced he had been diagnosed with cancer in 2022 – opened up about his health and admitted he wasn’t sure if he’d see Christmas.

Dave Myers death and cancer battle

In December 2023, Dave and Si starred in a Christmas special of their Hairy Bikers show called, The Hairy Bikers: Coming Home For Christmas.

At the time, while promoting the show, Dave shared a heartfelt thanks to all the medical staff who helped him to get there.

He said: “It’s a Christmas I never thought I’d be here to enjoy and thanks to these people I am, which I’m heartily grateful for. It’s not closure as I’m still having treatment. But it’s a bloody good milestone.”

Dave Myers cancer

In May 2022, Dave announced his diagnosis of an undisclosed type of cancer. He underwent chemotherapy. The typically hairy chef lost his trademark beard during the gruelling treatment.

In devastating news on Thursday (February 29, 2024), Si announced that Dave has died. In the emotional post, Si said: “Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.”

He added: “My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime.”

