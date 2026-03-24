Gorka Marquez sends warning to fans amid rumours he’s been axed from Strictly

Gorka Marquez has shared a cryptic post on social media following reports that he has been axed from Strictly Come Dancing.

Over the last few weeks, there has been numerous reports suggesting a Strictly cast cull will be taking place this year, with many professional dancers not likely to be returning.

One of the names on the list was fan-favourite dancer, Gorka Marquez. And following the rumours, he has shared a warning about life to his followers.

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Gorka isn’t the only one rumoured to be leaving (Credit: YouTube)

Gorka Marquez shares ‘stress’ warning

Earlier this month, reports surfaced suggesting Strictly was shaking up the cast in major ways for the 2026 series.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman stepping down was already a huge change as someone new will be fronting the show. But now, it appears things might be even more different.

The Sun claimed Strictly bosses “want a fresh start” after all of the drama that has plagued the show over the last few years.

Gorka has been on the BBC series for a decade and has made it to three finals. And he even met his now-fiancée, Gemma Atkinson, on the show.

However, last year, he did not have a celebrity partner, due to a new judging role he had taken up on the Spanish version of Strictly.

Following the reports, Gorka has taken to Instagram. He posted a carousel of images, and one telling photo was a quote.

It read: “We stress too much for a life that can end at anytime. Make sure to live.”

Fans immediately rushed to the comments to support the dancer.

Strictly’s very own Vito Coppolo penned: “That’s so true” with a red heart emoji.

One fan added: “One life. One shot. Enjoy every moment guys, time is precious.”

“Well said. Enjoy every moment!” a third commented.

Gorka did not have a celeb partner last year (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Who will not be returning to Strictly Come Dancing?

While the BBC have not confirmed the official cast of Strictly for the 2026 series, there are a range of dancers not expected to return.

These include Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu and Neil Jones. None of these have officially been confirmed, though.

However, one star who has confirmed she will not be returning this year is Karen Hauer.

She posted an emotional goodbye video to Strictly on social media, leaving fans absolutely heartbroken. The 43-year-old dancer was the show’s longest-serving professional after joining back in 2012.

Dancer Michelle Tsiakkas has also seemingly confirmed her own exit in a video uploaded to TikTok.

After it was reported that Strictly was also shaking up the It Takes Two hosting panel, the BBC released a statement revealing it is “factually incorrect” and plans will be revealed “in due course”.

So, while Gorka Marquez’s Strictly future is currently unknown, it doesn’t seem fans will have too long to wait for answers.

Read more: Strictly stars ranked from safe to at risk as ‘brutal’ way BBC decides who stays and who goes ‘revealed’

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