Gemma Atkinson defended by partner Gorka as she reveals ‘snide’ insults from men

Gorka Marquez was quick to defend partner Gemma Atkinson after she opened up on “snide” insults from men.

Gemma and Gorka have been together since 2018, after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. After seven years together, the couple now have two children, Mia, 6, and Thiago, 2.

They got engaged back in 2021, but are yet to tie the knot for personal reasons, although they caused a stir at the 2025 Pride of Britain awards as many fans thought Gemma was wearing a wedding dress! But one thing is clear – they always tend to have each other’s back.

Gemma revealed ‘snide’ insults from men (Credit: YouTube)

Gorka defends partner’s accent

In the most recent episode of their podcast, Lost In Translation, the topic of discussion turned to Gemma’s accent. And it appears that is something she is actually mocked over.

Gorka was explaining how he finds it “funny” when Gemma says certain things, because it sounds so different to him.

But Gemma admitted guys have actually messaged her to tell her her accent makes her less attractive.

She revealed: “I used to get on Instagram – well, maybe it was Twitter back in the day. But people used to message me and say, ‘You are really, really fit, until you start talking. But we just can’t deal with your accent’.

“I used to think, well ‘You’re not fit with or without talking’.”

Gorka then explained that Gemma’s accent is actually one of the things he finds attractive about her.

He said: “I love it. I find it very cute when you speak like that. It is one of the things that attracts me to you.”

Gemma thanked her partner: “I used to think, how snide of them. Like, you’ve not even spoken to me and you’re not attractive. But I am glad you find it attractive. That’s all that matters, right? You and Tom Hardy. No one else needs to.”

Gorka and Gemma have been together for seven years (Credit: Cover Images)

Why are Gemma and Gorka not married yet?

Despite getting engaged back in 2021, Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez haven’t made it down the aisle yet.

Gemma lost her father to a heart attack when she was 17 years old. He was 52. And she revealed after her engagement that she didn’t “want to lose that remaining tie” to her dad, who can’t walk her down the aisle.

However, in recent months, Gemma Atkinson has revealed that she and Gorka could be close to finally getting married. But now they want to wait until their son is older.

She said: “We’ve toyed with doing it in Spain, so his family can come, and we’ve even thought about doing it in a registry office or a hotel in Manchester, just the two of us, and then having a big party after.

“But I think now we want to wait until Thiago is a bit older. So maybe next year or the year after, as he’s only two. If he’s a bit older, he could be involved in it, which would be really nice.”

