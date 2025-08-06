BBC embroiled in fresh sex scandal as senior female star ‘shares explicit image’ with weeping junior staffer

A new scandal has hit the BBC after a top female presenter reportedly left a junior staff member “horrified” after flashing an explicit photo.

The broadcaster has found itself splashed over the headlines recently, following a series of incidents, including the recent firing of MasterChef presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Now, the Beeb has been hit by another scandal following reports that a top BBC star showed an explicit and unwanted nude pic to a junior member of staff.

BBC in fresh new scandal

According to reports, an unnamed BBC female star – reportedly among the company’s top 50 earners – is said to have left a junior staff member “completely horrified” after showing them an unsolicited image of a man’s penis.

It’s a ticking time bomb.

As per The Sun, a source claims it was “meant to be locker-room type banter” but it ended with the “completely horrified” member of staff ‘in tears’.

“It’s a ticking time bomb in among stalemate. As soon as the name of this woman – and details of her bad behaviour – are unleashed, it will derail entire departments and mark the first female to be formally swept up into the BBC’s wrongdoing roll call,” a source told the publication.

Female BBC star left co-worker ‘horrified’

Speaking about the alleged interaction, the source claimed the BBC star asked the co-worker “if she liked [explicit] pics”. They then reportedly showed a picture on her phone.

“It was meant to be jokey, locker-room type banter, but the woman was completely horrified and cried about it. No one minds a bit of office banter, but this was on another level. She felt like it was an intentionally shocking move to intimidate, veiled as a joke. It was way too much.”

The insider then alleged that the BBC star “had to apologise to the girl”. They also claimed that “the release of her name would be seismic”.

In a statement to ED! UK, the BBC said: “While we do not comment on individual cases, we take all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously.”

BBC’s scandals

The shock new scandal comes after a series of incidents to rock the BBC.

As well as the Gregg Wallace and John Torode scandal, former presenter Huw Edwards was also removed from the company. This came after being found guilty of a string of sex offences.

And over in the world of Strictly, a drugs scandal – concerning alleged cocaine use – generated headlines over the past week.

The Sun reported that the BBC has launched an investigation into alleged drug use by two Strictly Come Dancing stars. The BBC said it had “clear protocols and policies in place” for dealing with any serious complaints raised.

