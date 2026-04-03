Ant and Dec mocked as their ‘horrific’ appearance on The One Show sparks backlash

Ant and Dec have been mocked on social media after The One Show fans noticed one huge detail about their hair.

The Geordie duo appeared on the BBC show last night (April 2) to dish the gossip on the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity All Stars. The show begins on Monday night (April 6), so there was a lot to unpack.

However, fans couldn’t help but be distracted by their appearance. And very quickly noticed something very different about Ant and Dec’s hair.

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The pair gave some I’m A Celebrity spoilers (Credit: BBC)

The duo appeared on One Show

While on the One Show, the duo were giving more information about the new all-stars series of I’m A Celebrity. And Ant accidentally gave away a spoiler.

When asked about the drama in the series, Ant responded: “This series gives you everything. There is drama, arguments. Am I saying too much? There may be fights. Am I saying too much? I’m sorry, ITV. But there is everything. It’s on another level. A must watch.”

Since the show was pre-recorded, reports surfaced a few months ago that Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard were involved in an explosive argument on the series, so this could be what Ant was referring to.

They also discussed having huge names back, as the likes of Gemma Collins is making a huge return after her iconic exit in Australia.

Dec noted: “These are people who have done brilliantly in Australia. Either they won it, did really well, or were big characters in there. The camp has nowhere to hide, there are a lot of big characters. It’s a tough challenge for them.”

Fans noticed a change in Ant and Dec’s hair (Credit: BBC)

Have Ant and Dec dyed their hair?

However, their appearance was quite surprising for fans, as many of them didn’t know Ant and Dec have dyed their hair. But last night, it looked pretty obvious.

Taking to social media after the show, viewers were mocking the presenting duo for their decision to not acknowledge the new look.

One shared an image of Ant and Dec on the sofa, and penned: “Boys, you need to drop the hair dye. You’re fooling no one.”

It sparked quite a long chain of reactions, as many fans began calling them out for their look. Another added: “It never looks right when they dye their hair. They look so much better natural.”

“We had the same conversation. Also, it’s hilarious that they both appear to have gone for the same colour!” a third noticed.

Another commented: “As a hairdresser, I concur it’s horrific. Like two big fluffy hats.” One added: “Horrendously obvious.”

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