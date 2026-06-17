Amanda Holden sends fans wild as she shows off endless legs in football kit and heels

Ageless beauty Amanda Holden had fans swooning as she posed up a storm in a football kit.

The presenter is no stranger to having a major fashion moment. From bedazzled red carpet gowns to string bikinis, Amanda often pulls out all the stops when it comes to her outfits.

And this week, Amanda was back it when she slipped into an England football kit ahead of the match tonight (June 17).

Amanda looked nothing short of sensational (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden wows in football kit

On Wednesday (June 17) Heart Radio shared several photos of presenters Amanda, Ashley Roberts and Jamie Theakston dressed in football kits.

England are set to go against Croatia this evening for the FIFA World Cup. And showing her support, Amanda looked sensational in a white kit, including teeny shorts that effortlessly showed off her endless, toned legs. She teamed the look with a pair of white heels.

In one photo, Amanda got down on one knee to pose, with a football shoved under her shirt. Smouldering to the camera, she rocked a full face of glam and wore her honey blonde locks in a straight and sleek style.

Pussycat Doll Ashley oozed style as well in a USA jersey and cycling shorts. Finishing off the look, she slipped into knee-high white socks and white heels. Meanwhile, Jamie rocked a bright blue kit with neon gloves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart (@thisisheart)

Fans go wild over Amanda’s outfit

The post was captioned: “IT’S COMING HOME.” And it’s fair to say Amanda’s fans went wild in the comments section.

One person gushed: “Loving the heels.” Another commented several fire emojis, while a third penned: “Nice look in heels.”

Someone else declared: “Amanda Holden looks gorgeous as always.”

A fifth then said: “Both looking beautiful!”

It comes after Amanda sparked plenty of debate during the Britain’s Got Talent final last month. Amanda pulled out all the stops for the live final, stepping out in a lemon-yellow embellished gown by Saint Hendrix.

The eye-catching dress featured a plunging corset top, sheer detailing and a dramatic thigh-high split as she joined fellow judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and KSI for the biggest show of the series.

While many viewers were impressed by the look, others appeared less keen, with some suggesting the focus should have remained on the acts competing for the £250,000 prize and a place at the Royal Variety Performance.

Read more: Amanda Holden under fire from angry fans over luxury holiday: ‘How the rich live’

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