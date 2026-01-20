Amanda Holden’s daughter Lexi poses in tiny white hot pants as she celebrates turning 20

Amanda Holden has shared new images of her lookalike daughter, Lexi, as she celebrates her 20th birthday.

The 54-year-old TV star took to her social media today to mark the special occasion.

Lexi – who was announced as the face of Superdrug following her first modelling contract – dressed up as a cheerleader to celebrate her big day. Her birthday comes a few months after she and Amanda headed on a luxurious holiday.

Amanda and Lexi have often been described as lookalikes (Credit: Shootpix/ABACAPRESS.COM / SplashNews.com)

Amanda Holden daughter Lexi turns 20

Amanda took to Instagram to show off her daughter, who she shares with husband Chris Hughes.

The doting mum posted two images of Lexi – one of her now, dressed as a cheerleader, and the other when she was younger. In both pictures she had one hand in the air.

Amanda captioned the photos: “Put your hand if you’re 20 today!!! Mama and Dada love you so much. Our strong, bright, kind, loyal, funny girl. Little Lexi Lou.”

In the photo taken of Lexi now, she was showing off her amazing figure as she dressed in white mini shorts and a long-sleeved blue crop top, with a white cowboy cheerleading jacket over the top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

The model opted to wear a pair of white heeled ankle boots as she put her arm in the air, holding a signature blue and white pom pom.

Amanda Holden accompanied by an adorable throwback photo of daughter Lexi, posing in a similar way, while sat by a Christmas tree.

Lexi has turned 20 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans and stars were quick to gush

Amanda’s celebrity pals and fans were quick to comment on the post, wishing Lexi a happy birthday. And gushing at how incredible she looks.

Tamzin Outhwaite penned: “OMG 20? How? Happiest of birthdays beautiful Lexi!”

Lucy Jo Hudson commented: “Wow. What a beauty babe! I remember her being tiny!”

One fan added: “Wow, she got her mama’s looks! Happy birthday Lexi!”

“What a fabulous picture,” another fan gushed.

Another user wrote: “Your daughter is very beautiful, Amanda!”

Lexi isn’t Amanda’s only daughter, as the TV icon is also mum Hollie, who is 13 years old.

Her daughter has often been described as an Amanda Holden lookalike, with her and Lexi matching in their blonde locks and their love for beauty.

Read more: ‘I will boycott!’ Traitors fans frustrated as Amanda Holden eyes role on celebrity series

What do you think about Amanda Holden’s daughter Lexi turning 20? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!