Amanda Holden bares her bum on night out with daughter as Lorraine Kelly declares: ‘It’s going to get you noticed’

Amanda Holden enjoyed a night out with daughter Lexi last night at the Fashion Awards, and her bare bum also made its red carpet debut.

Heart FM DJ Amanda, 54, looked sensational as she stepped out with Lexi, 19, at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Daring to bare, Amanda wore a black strapless corset-style dress complete with full skirt and a bow detail at the waist. From the front, it looked perfectly respectable. From the back, however, there was a very different story to tell…

Amanda Holden attended the Fashion Awards with her daughter Lexi (Credit:

Amanda Holden enjoys night out with Lexi – and flashes her bum!

As Amanda turned around, it was revealed that her risqué Celia Kritharioti gown had a very, very low back. So low, in fact, that it showed off the very bottom of the corset, and her bare bum cheeks!

“You get sexier with age,” said one admirer. Another commented: “Stunners!”

Others, though, hit out at the outfit, urging Amanda to wear something “classy”.

“Oh dear me Amanda. Put your bum away, you’re gorgeous but this is tacky!” said one. Another added: “Just no Amanda. You’re better than this.” A third commented: “How is that a classy dress with your bum hanging out?”

Amanda looked peachy on the red carpet (Credit: Splash News)

‘It’s going to get you noticed’

Amanda is no stranger to a risqué outfit, and last night’s was also discussed on Lorraine this morning (December 2).

Discussing the red carpet looks at the Fashion Awards, Lorraine Kelly quipped: “One look I shall not be going for, because I couldn’t carry it off, Miss Amanda Holden. She’s ridiculous, she’s gorgeous.”

As the image of Amanda’s bum flashed up on screen, Lorraine declared: “Wahey!”

She then asked her fashion experts for clarification that it wasn’t “a wee accident” and Amanda’s dress had slipped down. “So that’s not a wee accident, that’s the way it’s meant to be? Right, okay. It’s going to get you noticed,” she added.

