Britain’s Got Talent hit with Ofcom complaints over Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon’s ‘revealing’ outfits

Britain’s Got Talent viewers have complained to Ofcom about the eye-popping looks Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon showed off during last weekend’s series finale.

Amanda in particular divided fans last Saturday night (May 31), over whether what she was wearing was appropriate for the ITV talent show, regarded as family viewing.

Detractors claimed Amanda looked “OTT” for the timeslot, and there were also calls for her stylist to be ‘fired’. But while Amanda and Alesha’s outfits also provoked strong reactions from their supporters, some of those watching at home ultimately chose to contact the telly watchdog.

Was Amanda Holden ‘dressed appropriately’ for early evening TV? (Credit: YouTube)

What did Amanda Holden wear on BGT?

Viewers saw magician Harry Moulding emerge triumphant for Britain’s Got Talent 2025. But the final programme of the series might be better remembered for how Amanda, 54, and Alesha Dixon, 46, were togged out.

Amanda wowed in a special custom-made dress by Saint Hendrix. The outfit was styled by Karl Willett and Adele Pentland. The judge wore a backless floor-length white gown. The halter-neck skin-tight dress featured a very low front – with two signature pieces drawing attention to the fact it was so low.

Along with the dress, Amanda wore her hair up in a low bun style, with a bespoke hair piece from Louise Mariette. And she matched the outfit to silver jewellery made by The Diamond Lab.

Alesha, meanwhile, seemed to not be making full use of all the buttons available on her outfit. She wore a sheer, glittery shirt dress with her black underwear clearly visible underneath.

‘Let Amanda wear what she wants’

It seems some BGT fans could predict a furore over how they were attired while the show was still broadcasting.

“Let’s wait for the complaints to come in on Amanda Holden’s dress on #BGT. Personally I think it’s lovely,” one viewer posted on X.

Let’s wait for the complaints to come in on Amanda Holden’s dress on BGT.

Another wrote: “And the complaints about Amanda Holden’s dress on a family show incoming in… #BGT.”

And yet another seethed: “Let Amanda wear what she wants. Stop telling people what they can and can’t wear. Mind your own business.”

Alesha Dixon’s attire was also mentioned in Ofcom complaints (Credit: YouTube)

Britain’s Got Talent Ofcom complaints

But complaints still poured in to Ofcom. According to reports, the regulator received 72 complaints over Amanda and Alesha’s outfits. 24 other complaints related to language used by fellow judges Bruno Tonioli and Simon Cowell, as well as the overall winner and Joseph Charm’s act.

It isn’t the first time a judge’s clothing has been moaned about to Ofcom. Amanda’s risqué stylings have popped up in the headlines regularly over the years. She told The Sun back in 2017: “It’s been called another national crisis. But oh no, I will not be covered up.”

ED! approached Ofcom for comment.

