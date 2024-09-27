5 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Phillip Schofield and Shayne Ward to Nick Knowles

We’ve seen a busy week of TV comebacks and injuries as these celebs have battled to get through the past few days.

It’s that time of the year again when sequins and glitz grace our screens for Strictly Come Dancing. After a pretty turbulent year – to say the least – Strictly made its return this month.

But one contestant has had it pretty rough this week after sustaining an injury – but not from the show… from changing a car tyre!

Let’s see which celebs are probably wishing the week away…

Nick Knowles injured his shoulder changing a car tyre! (Credit: BBC)

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Nick Knowles

That said celeb is Nick Knowles. DIY SOS star Nick suffered a “painful” shoulder injury after changing a car tyre hours after his first live performance.

Probably not the smartest thing to do whilst you’re competing in a dance competition.

There were fears over Nick’s future on the show. But on Thursday, Nick announced he WILL dance his American Smooth this Saturday.

Let’s just hope the routine goes smooth enough to impress the judges…

Phil has a new show coming next week… (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield

Elsewhere, after months of speculation about his next move, Phillip Schofield announced his TV comeback this week.

He spent 10 days on a desert island for a new Channel 5 show called Cast Away. But to say the news sparked backlash is a bit of an understatement.

Channel 5 viewers lashed out online as one person fumed: “Why the [bleep] did Channel 5 give Phillip Schofield the chance to return to television?”

Another said: “Why the [bleep] did Channel 5 give Phillip Schofield the chance to return to television?”

We’re still predicting thousands will be tuning in tbh…

Shayne faced backlash for being ‘overconfident’ (Credit: BBC)

Celebs having a far worse week than us – Shayne Ward

Shayne Ward was probably not expecting the backlash he received after his first live Strictly performance last weekend.

The former Corrie actor was accused of being “overconfident” when he danced the Samba.

But he hit back at the trolls, writing on his Instagram: “Through my smile on TV I’m as nervous as the next person. Not cocky or overconfident… I’m nervous!”

You tell ’em, Shayne!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01)

Pete Wicks

In between Strictly training, Pete Wicks jetted off to Italy to celebrate his close friend Vicky Pattison’s wedding this week.

But what he did on social media after the nuptials sparked MUCH concern among his followers. Some thought he had made the ultimate error and posted a picture of Vicky in her stunning dress before she had revealed it.

One person said: “Stunning but I’d take this down, she’s not shown her dress yet publicly on her page.”

Another warned: “Eeeeeek possibly going to get into trouble for this.”

But Vicky was nothing but gushing in the comments, so we think he’s safe!

Stacey has dropped one of her career moves (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon

This week marked the ‘end of an era’ for Stacey Solomon as she announced the end of her In The Style collabs.

But, reports then claimed there may have been a reason behind the move involving her hubby Joe Swash.

A source told OK!: “There was some tension and they both realised that something had to give. At some points, they were like ships passing in the night as they had both taken on a lot of stuff.”

Read more: Phillip Schofield shares he lost 13lbs in 10 days filming new TV show Cast Away on desert island

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.