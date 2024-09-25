Channel 5 is facing criticism after Phillip Schofield shared he is making his TV comeback.

The star is set for a “raw” return to our screens, but some viewers aren’t impressed…

Phillip famously left This Morning last year after admitting to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

After several months laying low, Phillip’s return has been confirmed…

Channel 5 slammed for Phillip Schofield comeback

In an announcement shared on Instagram on Wednesday morning (September 25), Phil shared a snap of himself on a beach – looking pretty worse for wear.

He penned in the caption: “Now you know how I spent my summer! Alone for 10 days, no food, no water, no crew. My story of survival, both on a desert island and off it.

“Cast Away starts Monday on @channel5_tv & My5 at 9pm.”

Consequently, viewers are reacting on social media and lets just say they aren’t pleased…

One fumed: “No-one with a moral compass will give Phillip Schofield the time of day. I don’t wish him any ill will but he’s a despicable human being who doesn’t belong on any platform.”

Another stated: “[Bleep] Phillip Schofield and [bleep] Channel 5. [Bleep] giving wealthy, disgraced celebrities the chance to rehabilitate their image on TV.”

A third called out: “BOYCOTT CHANNEL 5.”

“Why the [bleep] did Channel 5 give Phillip Schofield the chance to return to television?” remarked another.

Viewers react

“You’re a disgrace for giving Phillip Schofield a platform again,” a fifth added.

Elsewhere, other viewers were eager to see Phillip on screen again. One praised: “Good on you Phil. You were terribly wronged the way they treated you. Only good thing, you found out who your true friends were.”

Another said: “Great news, missed him. He did nothing wrong, he’s human. If it was a straight relationship it would not have been an issue! Treated so badly for no reason.”

A third stated: “He did nothing wrong, he shouldn’t have been treated like this. Looking forward to watching this.”

“Good it will be nice to have him back on TV,” said another.

