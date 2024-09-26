Nick Knowles WILL dance on Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday despite his shoulder injury.

The DIY SOS star, 62, recently injured himself whilst changing a car tyre, sparking fears over his future on the show.

This week, Nick has undergone treatment as well as assessments to determine whether he’d be able to dance on Saturday’s live show (September 28).

On tonight’s edition of It Takes Two, host Janette Manrara shared an update.

It Takes Two tonight

At the start of tonight’s show, Janette announced: “Earlier this week, Nick Knowles revealed he was injured whilst changing his car tyre and wasn’t sure if he was going to be able to dance this Saturday.

“We have an update. Nick has been back training with Luba [Mushtuk] and will be dancing the American Smooth this weekend. Yes!”

She then warned Nick: “Next time, don’t change your car tyre yourself, Nick, alright? Get some help!”

Nick Knowles Strictly update

Over on Instagram, Nick shared a video to reveal the good news.

He said: “We have been given clearance to dance on Saturday! It’s been an interesting couple of days, full of scans and physios and people helping me.

“Everyone’s been amazing. Thank you for all your messages of support. We’ll see you on Saturday where we’ll be dancing the American Smooth!”

Alongside the video, Nick admitted: “It’s official and I can’t quite believe it but we are dancing on Saturday! @lubamushtuk is a miracle worker – we’ve had a day and a half to learn the dance! Thank you for being so patient.

“American Smooth here we come.”

Fans were delighted over the news as one gushed: “Yay can’t wait to see you dance.”

Another wrote: “Brilliant news!!! Good luck and take care of that shoulder.”

Someone else added: “Brilliant news for you both.”

