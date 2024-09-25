Strictly star Tom Dean admits he was ‘very apologetic’ over accident towards partner Nadiya in rehearsals

Strictly star Tom Dean has said he was left “very apologetic” after an accident with Nadiya Bychkova during rehearsals.

The pair appeared on Wednesday evening’s It Takes Two to talk with host Janette Manrara about their first live performance as well as their upcoming routine.

But Olympic swimmer Tom, 24, said they have suffered an accident in training.

Tom said he was “very apologetic” after accidentally stepping on Nadiya’s toes (Credit: BBC)

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly It Takes Two

Janette discussed Tom, who is 6 foot 5, having size 13 feet. She said: “Very good in the pool, maybe not so good in terms of making sure you’re not stepping on Nadiya’s toes…”

Tom replied: “Yeah… I’d be lying if I said that hasn’t happened once or twice.

“I went full in with the heel at one point by accident.”

Nadiya cut in: “On the broken toe!”

Tom added: “So all size 13 of them went down. I was very, very apologetic.”

Nadiya ensured that her toe is fine! (Credit: BBC)

Janette then asked Nadiya how her toe is, and the dancer replied: “These Ukrainian toes are very strong and they’re all fine. We’re making sure that’s not happening.”

Meanwhile, this weekend on Strictly Come Dancing, Tom and Nadiya will perform the Cha Cha Cha.

Tom said: “We spent about half an hour trying to learn how to walk and I just couldn’t wrap my head around it. But we’re working on it and we’re getting there.”

This week, Tom offered an update on their week two dance on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiya Bychkova (@nadiyabychkova)

Tom and Nadiya dance

He said: “This week it’s all hips and chest, standing up tall.”

Nadiya captioned the post: “Tuesday Tom Update: ‘What do I do with my face?’

“‘Your face is great! Let’s work on everything else.'”

Read more: Nick Knowles ‘desperate to dance’ on Strictly amid injury but BBC bosses ‘putting his health first’

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Strictly continues this Saturday (September 28) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It Takes Two airs weeknights from 6.30pm on BBC Two.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.