Inside Warwick Davis’ life since the death of wife Samantha – inquest; new love; apology

Warwick Davis fans will be delighted to see the host of Tenable back on our screens today (Wednesday June 11), albeit with a Soccer Aid repeat, nearly a year after the game show was said to have been shelved. And sadly, it is also now just over 14 months since Warwick’s wife Samantha died.

The couple married in 1991, and were together until Samantha’s death in March 2024. She was 53. Paying tribute to her at the time, Willow and Star Wars actor Warwick Davis hailed his beloved wife as his “favourite human”.

“Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs,” Warwick added. Warwick and Samantha shared two children, 28-year-old Annabelle and 22-year-old Harrison, together.

Warwick Davis’ wife Samantha sadly died in March 2024 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Warwick Davis’ wife Samantha pass away from?

An inquest into Samantha’s death took place in April 2025. It confirmed she passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest hours before she was planned to be discharged from hospital.

The family said in a statement: “The last year and trying to come to terms with Samantha’s death has been incredibly difficult. However, we hope that the inquest will at last provide us with answers. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their kindness and well-wishes to us all.”

Samantha had been admitted to hospital on February 7, 2024, following a sudden loss of mobility in her lower limbs after a disc prolapse. She then underwent a thoracotomy operation – opening her chest wall – on February 20.

While Samantha’s condition improved and she was due to be discharged, she suffered a cardiac arrest late on March 23 before passing away shortly after midnight on March 24 following attempts to resuscitate her.

Warwick and Samantha married in 1991 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Worrying post’ and apology

A few weeks after his family’s devastating loss, Warwick concerned some fans with his social media activity.

He posted on X in April 2024, also making use of a heartbreak emoji: “I’m done here. Signing off.”

I’m done here.

Annabelle and Harrison swiftly clarified the circumstances behind their father’s words to reassure Warwick’s followers.

They wrote from his account: “Thank you everyone for looking out for our dad, he is taking some time away from social media.

“He apologises if his last message caused anyone concern. We appreciate all of your love and support, Annabelle and Harrison x.”

Warwick Davis was awarded the BAFTA Fellowship for lifetime achievement earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘New love’

In February of this year, as he paid tribute to Samantha as he accepted the BAFTA Fellowship for lifetime achievement, Warwick indicated someone had been ‘helping him to laugh and to love again’.

“Above all I would like to dedicate and thank my wonderful wife Sammy who died almost a year ago,” Warwick said during his speech.

“She was always so supportive of my career and encouraged me to grab every opportunity with both hands,” he added.

After thanking his children, Warwick continued: “Since then, life has been pretty tough for me but thanks to the support of our wonderful children Annabelle and Harrison, I’ve been able to continue working and engaging in life.”

Warwick hosted seven series of Tenable (Credit: ITV)

He went on: “Special mention should go to Sponge, you know who you are. Thank you for showing me that life can still have meaning and for helping me to laugh and to love again.”

However, in subsequent media appearances, Warwick has not been drawn on Sponge’s true identity.

Tenable airs on ITV and ITVX today, Wednesday June 11, at 3pm.

