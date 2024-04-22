Warwick Davis apologises to fans as he expresses concern with ‘I’m done here’ message after wife Samantha’s death

Warwick Davis has issued an apology to worried fans over a message after the death of his wife.

Warwick announced the death of his beloved wife Samantha last week. Sammy, who was 53, leaves behind actor Warwick and their two children – Annabelle, 27, and Harrison, 21.

But on Sunday (April 21) Warwick shared a message to X, formerly known as Twitter, that had fans worried. Now, his two children have reassured fans after they raised their concerns.

Warwick Davis worries fan after death of wife

Taking to his X account, Warwick wrote: “I’m done here, Signing off. [heartbroken emoji].” Fans were left concerned over Warwick and rushed to send their support. One person replied: “Take care of yourself. Thank you for the time you gave us.”

I’m done here, Signing off.

Someone else added: “Stepping back is therapy. Enjoy your break and concentrate on yourself and family. We will still be here for when / if you return. Love from my family to yours.”

A third penned: “Be strong my friend.. x.” Another follower wrote: “We love you, buddy. Please reach out if you need any support.”

Warwick Davis children forced to address concern

Following Warwick’s message, his two children Annabelle and Harrison were forced to clarify their father’s message, amid concern from fans.

He apologises if his last message caused anyone concern

A few hours later they wrote on his X account: “Thank you everyone for looking out for our Dad, he is taking some time away from social media.

“He apologises if his last message caused anyone concern. We appreciate all of your love and support, Annabelle and Harrison x.”

‘Honoured to have received a love like hers’

In an official statement after actor Warwick had announced the death of his wife, the couple’s children shared their grief. They joined their father in paying tribute, saying: “Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives.”

The actor revealed that in recent years his wife’s mobility had become impaired. However, she was “determined that it would not impact her quality of life”.

He also commented that with his wife by his side, he felt sure he could achieve anything, adding: “It was like having a super-power.”

