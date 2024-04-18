Warwick Davis announced the death of his beloved wife Sammy in a statement last night (April 17).

Sammy, who was 53, leaves behind actor Warwick and their two children – Annabelle, 27, and Harrison, 21.

The family were super-close, often featuring on each other’s social media in sweet posts. And one that seems particularly poignant now was posted by Annabelle in tribute to her beloved mum as the two celebrated Mother’s Day last year.

Warwick and Sammy Davis shared two children – son Harrison and daughter Annabelle (Credit: Cover Images)

Annabelle Davis in tribute to mum Sammy

In March 2023, Annabelle – who’s an actress – shared two pictures with her mum to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The ladies looked to be sitting inside a meeting room as they cuddled up together. In the first, the pair can be seen smiling to the camera. In the second, Annabelle is seen laughing.

Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives.

It’s the last picture of Annabelle and her mum that the young actress posted on her Instagram grid.

She captioned the touching tribute: “Happy Mother’s Day Mumma! You’re incredible, thank you for being you x.”

Following the news of Sammy’s death, the post has become a magnet for wellwishers sending messages of condolence to Annabelle.

One said: “Sorry for ur loss.” Another added: “So sorry to hear the sad news.” A third commented: “So very sorry for your loss.” Another then said: “R.I.P Sam…. Thinking of you all Annabelle.”

‘Honoured to have received a love like hers’

In an official statement after actor Warwick Davis had announced the death of his wife, the couple’s children – daughter Annabelle and son Harrison – shared their grief.

They joined their father in paying tribute, saying: “Her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives.

“Mum is our best friend and we’re honoured to have received a love like hers.”

Harrison, Warwick and Annabelle have been left devastated by Annabelle’s death (Credit: Cover Images)

Warwick Davis on death of wife Sammy

The actor revealed that in recent years his wife’s mobility had become impaired. However, she was “determined that it would not impact her quality of life”.

He also commented that with his wife by his side, he felt sure he could achieve anything, adding: “It was like having a super-power.”

Sammy died at the end of March. Her cause of death hasn’t been announced.

