The Traitors contestants set for chaos as bookies predict first murder, banishment and ultimate winner in new odds

The Traitors is officially back, and after a tense season 4 opening night on BBC One, things are about to ramp up fast if the latest odds are anything to do by!

Tonight’s episode (January 2) promises the first murder and the first roundtable of the series, with suspicions already bubbling over inside Claudia Winkleman’s castle.

The launch episode on January 1 introduced 22 fresh faces, all vying to outwit each other for the cash prize.

Claudia wasted no time in selecting her four Traitors, including one mysterious Secret Traitor whose identity remains hidden from both the players and viewers at home.

With episode two looming and a shortlist of three contestants already marked for murder, here’s how the betting is shaping up on who could fall first, who might be banished, who is tipped to go all the way, and who could be hiding under that red cloak…

Netty is favourite to be murdered tonight (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors odds reveal contestant tipped for tonight’s murder

The odds suggest poor old Netty could be the first victim of the series, with bookies making her the 1/3 favourite to be offed. Maz and James are joint outsiders at 7/1.

Sports Casting UK spokesperson Shane Orton explained: “Tactically, the first murder is more about gaining control than making a dramatic statement. Netty looks like the obvious target because removing her would break a known real-world bond, which can be dangerous territory for the Traitors.

“James has been quite vocal and has thrown plenty of names into the mix, which actually helps the Traitors by creating confusion. So there’s a solid argument for keeping him around.

“Maz feels like the wildcard option, a choice that would leave the group genuinely puzzled. Given the shortlist was drawn up by the Secret Traitor, it all feels very deliberate rather than random.”

Stephen is one of the early favourites to win the show (Credit: BBC)

Who could be first banished?

Once the first murder is revealed, attention will quickly turn to the opening roundtable of The Traitors 2026.

At this stage, Judy leads the betting at 2/1 to be the first banished. Matthew follows at 4/1, with Jade priced at 11/2, Fiona at 7/1, James at 9/1 and Netty at 10/1.

Shane said: “It’s no shock to see Judy at the top of the banishment market. Her name, along with Matthew’s, cropped up repeatedly in early conversations. And that kind of focus can be difficult to escape at the first roundtable.

“She does have daughter Roxy quietly supporting her. But the sheer amount of early suspicion could still end up counting against her.”

Who is under the Secret Traitor’s red cloak?

Speculation around the Secret Traitor is already intense, with Amanda currently favourite at 2/1. Judy follows at 7/2, while Fiona and Roxy are both priced at 4/1.

“Viewer theories are gathering momentum, with many convinced the Secret Traitor could be an older contestant based on the handwriting and the reasoning in the message.

“There’s also a strong feeling online that the role may belong to a woman. Especially given the current two-to-one male split among the original Traitors.”

Shane added: “From what we saw on screen, Amanda, Judy and Fiona had all previously expressed an interest in being Traitors, which has fuelled plenty of online speculation. Roxy is another intriguing option, as being a Secret Traitor could allow her to subtly divert attention away from her mum Judy without putting herself in the spotlight.”

Is Fiona the Secret Traitor? Bookies have her at 4/1 (Credit: BBC)

Traitors odds reveal early favourite to win

Right now, Traitor Rachel is the early favourite to take home the prize, priced at 4/1. Stephen sits close behind at 5/1, with Hugo at 8/1, Ellie at 10/1 and Amanda at 12/1 also attracting support.

Shane concluded: “The betting markets reacted quickly after episode one, with Rachel installed as the early favourite. She already looks at ease with deception and appears to be fully leaning into the Traitor role.

“Stephen and Hugo are also strong in the market, which reflects the advantage Traitors often enjoy in the early stages of the game.”

However, with 11 episodes yet to air, there’s a long way to go yet…

Read more: The Traitors fans convinced that Claudia Winkleman is the Secret Traitor under the red cloak

The Traitors continues tonight (January 2) at 8pm on BBC One.

So what do you think of the bookies’ predictions? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.