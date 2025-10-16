Thomas Skinner shares Strictly Come Dancing regret in wild expletive-laden rant

After becoming one of the show’s most controversial contestants, Thomas Skinner has shared his regrets over joining the 2025 Strictly line-up.

The former The Apprentice contestant was partnered up with Amy Dowden, but ultimately, they were the first couple to be eliminated.

Now, as he reflects on this short-lived stint in the competition, Thomas has admitted that he thinks Strictly was a mistake.

Thomas was paired with Amy Dowden (Image: BBC)

‘I wish I had never done Strictly’

“I can’t do anything right now without someone criticising me or making me do something against my will,” he wrote. “It’s [bleep]. “I wish [I had] never done Strictly, I never fitted the bill for that show let’s be honest. And it’s caused me nothing but agg [aggravation].”

He went on to claim that he has received “constant abuse”.

“All I [bleep]ing do is try to spread positivity online,” he lamented. “I can’t walk anywhere without people knowing who I am. I’ve had a narrative spun against me so people always have an opinion on me now that they didn’t three months ago. I’ve heard so many lies said and told about me. It’s driving me mad.”

But the final straw for Skinner was when someone beeped him from a car. “I’ve honestly had enough,” he concluded.

A while later, he posted again: “Every part of me wants to go down the pub and drown my sorrows. But I’m not. The wife is making our little boy’s favourite. Homemade chicken pie. I’m gonna lift some HEAVY WEIGHTS in the garden and pump myself up then I am gonna spend time with my beautiful little family on big massive sofa and watch the tele. DON’T WORRY ABOUT GETTING PERFECT. JUST GET BETTER.”

He later appeared to be in higher spirits when he shared a snap with his three kids and said: “I am the luckiest man in the world. These 3 little ones right here and my wife are absolutely everything to me. We are all enjoying cuddles, hot milk with chocolate biscuits and a film in bed. From my family to yours, I am sending love. Goodnight and God bless.”

Thomas admitted to cheating on his wife (Image: Splash News)

Thomas Skinner’s affair

Recently, Thomas Skinner has faced a lot of backlash. There was outrage over his being in the BBC dance competition in the first place due to his support of Donald Trump. He also made headlines after admitting to cheating on his wife early on in the marriage.

“I had a fling,” he told The Sun. “It was nothing more than that. It was the one time, it was a mistake, I woke up feeling absolutely terrible about it. I felt so guilty, I told my wife. I let her down in that brief moment of madness where I wasn’t thinking, where I didn’t appreciate what I had.”

He continued: “When I told my wife, I fully understood if she was to never speak to me again. No one else made me do what I’ve done. But it just shows something so brief could ruin your life.”

