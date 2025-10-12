The wife of ex-Strictly star Thomas Skinner has revealed she kicked him out of the family home after he told her he’d had an affair.

Speaking for the first time about their marriage struggles, Sinead has insisted that his infidelity has made them stronger. However, her husband appearing on Strictly Come Dancing – and the subsequent fallout over his affair – has turned their lives upside down.

Her comments come after he hit back on Twitter after the woman he had an affair with spoke out.

Thomas had an affair shortly after tying the knot (Credit: BBC)

‘I had a fling’

Thomas, 34, admitted last month (September 14) that he’d cheated on his wife, Sinead, just weeks after their wedding three and a half years ago.

In an interview with The Sun, Thomas said: “I had a fling. It was nothing more than that. It was the one time, it was a mistake, I woke up feeling absolutely terrible about it. I felt so guilty, I told my wife. I let her down in that brief moment of madness where I wasn’t thinking, where I didn’t appreciate what I had.”

Woman Thomas Skinner had an affair with speaks out

Days later, the woman he had the affair with – mother-of-two Amy Lucy O’Rourke – claimed that the affair actually lasted three months, and was more than just a fling.

“We were originally friends, but with his sweet-talking and his lies, he made me believe we were in love and that we were perfect for each other. He would stand in the mirror with me and say: ‘Look, we’ll be Mr and Mrs Skinner,'” she told the Daily Mail.

She continued. “He makes me physically sick. His entire interview, he was trying to downplay the entire situation and make out I was some sort of a 10-minute fling,” she said. “He was confessing his undying love for me – we would walk around everywhere and anywhere holding hands and go to cute little country pubs and he would make me a rose out of a napkin,” she then added.

Amy-Lucy also added that Thomas had claimed he was in a “loveless” relationship of “convenience”.

Strictly star Thomas Skinner speaks out after affair revelation

Thomas then posted a lengthy statement on X, once again reiterating that the affair was “one stupid moment”.

“My life ain’t perfect…..far from it. I’ve made big mistakes, I’ve let people down, and done things I’ll always regret in my past. The worst was what I did to my wife three and a half years ago…..one stupid moment I’ll carry forever. It was nothing more and nothing less despite what is being said,” he told his 419k followers.

He continued. “I told her straight away. She had every right to leave me back then, but she forgave me…….and that forgiveness changed my life. Since then, we’ve built a new home, had two more beautiful children, and moved forward together. We are stronger. Family is everything to me. It’s what I do everything for.”

The star then wrote: “Most of what’s said about me isn’t true. I’ve got thick skin and the abuse and death threats don’t bother me. In fact some lies make me laugh. But please leave my wife and kids alone. I did this to them by a silly moment of madness over 3 years ago, no one else. If you want to go for someone, go for me.

“In my life….I’ve lost close friends. I’ve lost family. I’ve got mates doing life in prison. And yes I’ve got an extremely chequered past… more than most. I’ve never shied away from that. I’ve made mistakes and if you dig you’ll find more. But here’s the truth: most people have made mistakes. It’s okay to own up to them, it’s okay to talk about them and people do deserve second chances,” he then continued.

“At the end of the day, it’s about getting back up, rebuilding, and looking after the ones you love. And as long as I’ve got my family, I’ll never stop fighting to be a better man,” he said.

Sinead Skinner has revealed she kicked Thomas out when he told her he’d cheated (Credit: Splash News)

Thomas’ wife speaks out

Now, Thomas’ wife Sinead has spoken to The Sun, revealing that she kicked him out when he told her about his fling.

She said: “When he first told me what had happened I made him leave. I was devastated. I’ll never forget Thomas telling me. I remember thinking, I never thought this would happen to me. It was one of the worst days of my life. I only told one friend, nobody else. But we eventually worked it out. I just knew how much I love him and I wanted to work it out.”

Backing her husband, she added: “He made a mistake. It was a tough time. One of his friends had just died. It was four years ago. Now we are stronger than ever. We have moved on. He has learned from it.”

However, she admitted that Strictly was “a test for us all”. She branded the experience “horrendous” as everybody got to know about “this difficult period in our lives”.

She added: “It has been hell. It was horrendous. I cried — everybody knowing about this difficult chapter in our lives nearly four years ago was awful. It was in the past for us.”

Thomas himself admitted that if he knew how it would work out, he wouldn’t have signed up to appear. However, he said financially it was the right decision for the family. And he’s had a raft of job offers since his exit in Week 2 of the show.

