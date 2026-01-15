Traitors fans convinced Uncloaked has dropped yet another secret spoiler and they’re fuming

The Traitors spin-off Uncloaked sparked another storm last night (January 14), leaving viewers convinced the show has accidentally hinted at yet another major twist in the series.

The episode saw Harriet banished, after which she headed straight onto Uncloaked to discover the identities of the Traitors. It was here that eagle-eyed fans spotted what they believe is a telltale spoiler.

Harriet was given two scrolls but only opened one on Uncloaked last night (Credit: BBC)

Uncloaked accused of giving away too much

The controversy follows claims that the published guest list for Uncloaked could be revealing the outcome of series 4. One fan wrote: “They have themed guests, and the pattern is too obvious.

“For example, Mark was on after Amanda got banished by chance, because he was banished by chance too. The other guest was Fozia, murdered face-to-face… just like Maz. I knew Fiona would go when I saw the guests were two ex-Welsh contestants and a Welsh Traitor.”

Could Uncloaked be spilling secrets again?

One scroll contained the names of the Traitors, the contents of the other remains a mystery (Credit: BBC)

The mystery of the two scrolls continues

After Harriet’s banishment, she appeared on Uncloaked in a pre-recorded VT, opening a scroll to uncover who the Traitors are. But there was a second scroll sitting on the table, untouched and unseen by viewers — a recurring feature in previous episodes.

Naturally, fans are speculating that the unopened scroll could hold a “big twist” that will shake up the series… whenever the producers decide the timing is right.

Reece had two Uncloaked scrolls, too (Credit: BBC)

Fans predict another secret twist

One viewer tweeted: “What is this second envelope which keeps appearing on #TheTraitors uncloaked?! Is there ANOTHER secret or twist in the series…?”

Another added: “There HAS to be a big twist coming up on The Traitors, because what is in that second scroll? Surely that’s not just ‘Roxy and Judy are Mum and daughter’ and ‘Ross and Ellie are dating’.”

Others chimed in: “Yeah I noticed this too. I do think there will be a VT of them all opening and a big twist.”

“It’s driving me crazy trying to work out what it might say and why we are not seeing it yet,” one fan said. “I noticed tonight that the camera lingered on that second scroll. What is it all about?”

With just five episodes left in series 4, viewers won’t have to wait long to get the answers.

The Traitors is on BBC One Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8pm.

