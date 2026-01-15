Are Harriet and Jessie secretly related? Traitors fans go wild over shocking new theory

The Traitors fans are buzzing over a wild theory following Harriet Tyce’s dramatic banishment from Ardross Castle last night – could fellow contestant Jessie actually be one of Harriet’s children?

Harriet’s explosive exit got everyone talking, with some viewers convinced she went all-out to boost book sales. But now the internet is wondering if there’s an even juicier secret hiding behind the drama…

Harriet Tyce is a successful author with two children – but is one of them Jessie? (Credit: BBC)

‘Is Jessie Harriet’s daughter?’

Viewers immediately started speculating after Jessie’s reaction to Harriet’s banishment. When Roxy insisted she was a Faithful and “welcomed any questions”, a visibly shaken Jessie begged: “Let’s just pause, can we just pause a minute please.”

And that’s when the theory started flying.

“Is Jessie Harriet’s daughter?” one fan asked. “Are Jessie and Harriet related?” another chimed in. “Are Harriet and Jessie linked somehow? She seemed pretty upset,” a third viewer remarked. “You can’t deny, they’ve both got Traitor-hunting skills,” added another, joining the growing debate.

Jessie looked pretty upset as Harriet was banished (Credit: BBC)

Family tree drama

Earlier in the series, the family tree portrait sparked huge speculation that all the contestants might be linked. Fans are now hoping for another shocking twist – and Harriet and Jessie’s onscreen tension is only fueling the theory.

A quick reality check, though, makes it pretty clear the mother-daughter idea doesn’t add up. Harriet, 53, and husband Nathaniel – a multi-millionaire City trader – are parents to Freddie, 21, and Eloise, 17. Jessie, 28, is from Hull and has previously said she’d spend any winnings on her mum’s house.

So sorry, DNA doesn’t lie: Harriet is not Jessie’s mum.

But that hasn’t stopped viewers from having fun with it: “Watching them plot, you swear deceit and drama run in the family…” one fan joked on social media.

So are they linked? The jury’s out, but Traitors fans do reckon there are more twists and turns to come…

The Traitors airs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

