The real-life country club in Beef season 2 has an eye-watering membership fee

Beef season 2 mostly revolves around Monte Vista Point Country Club – but is it a real place, and where else was it filmed?

The first season (one of the best Netflix shows ever) followed two road-ragers in and around Los Angeles (mainly Calabasas and Koreatown)

Beef is an anthology, so season 2 introduces a new cast and story. This time, a young couple (Cailee Spaeny and Charles Melton) get caught up in a messy feud with their boss and his wife (Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan) after witnessing one of their explosive arguments.

After just one episode, you’ll probably be wondering: can you actually visit Monte Vista Point Country Club? The short answer: yes… if you’ve got the money.

Beef season 2 takes place in California (Credit: Netflix)

Where is Beef season 2 filmed?

Beef season 2 is filmed almost entirely in California – with one notable exception.

Montecito is one of the key locations. Showrunner Lee Sung Jin told Netflix he wanted to “highlight the class disparity in that world”.

“With the success of Season 1, I had the opportunity to visit a lot of country clubs. It was interesting to see the level of comfort and luxury that is afforded to certain people,” he said.

“As I started to catch myself getting a little bit comfortable, I started thinking maybe there’s something here. That ties into another theme of the season: the idea of hedonic adaptation. Each time you get introduced to a new luxury, you adapt so quickly to our surroundings.”

Scenes were also filmed in other Californian locations, including Oxnard and Santa Barbara.

Ojai is a major location in Beef season 2 (Credit: Netflix)

Why Ojai is such an important location in Beef season 2

While Josh (Isaac) and Lindsay (Mulligan) spend most of their time in Montecito, they actually live in Ojai, a small city northwest of Los Angeles.

“Ojai has sort of become this millennial haven, at least in my observation. I have millennial friends who have moved out there, viewing it as this little utopia in nature where one can start over,” Lee said.

“You see a lot of millennial influence on Ojai’s aesthetic over the last several years, with that modern farmhouse/Gwyneth Paltrow GOOP energy everywhere.”

Would you join the Monte Vista Point Country Club? (Credit: Netflix)

Is Monte Vista Point Country Club a real place?

The Monte Vista Point Country Club is fictional, but the show was filmed at the real-life Montecito Club.

According to its website, it’s a “private golf and social club” that reopened in 2019 after a $119 million renovation.

“Montecito Club captures the club experience seamlessly with its panoramic ocean views, historic setting, world-class golf featuring the newest Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, excellent dining, luxurious facilities and the unparalleled service.”

The golf course – which features heavily in the show – overlooks the Pacific Ocean, and the venue is also considered one of the most prestigious wedding locations in the state.

How much does a Montecito Club membership cost?

The Montecito Club doesn’t publicly list its membership fees. However, if you want to book it for an event, you’ll need a $5,000 non-refundable deposit.

In 2024, a Reddit user claimed membership costs at least $100,000 per year.

According to Private IQ, initiation fees are estimated to range between $250,000 and $300,000.

TV Guide has contacted the Montecito Club for further details.

Beef season 2 takes the story to Korea (Credit: Netflix)

Did Beef season 2 really film in Korea?

Yes – and it plays a key role.

Without diving into spoilers, part of season 2 was filmed in Seoul, South Korea.

Scenes take place at a golf resort (the exact location hasn’t been confirmed), inside a large skyscraper, and across various streets in the city.

According to The Chosun Daily, Lee said he always intended Korea to be central to the story.

“Even before writing the first word of the script, [he] wanted Korea to be a very significant part of this work.”

“After Season 1, I travelled to Korea frequently, and around that time, Korea’s presence in my life grew significantly,” he explained.

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) even visited the set while filming was underway.

Read more: The best Netflix films you can watch right now

Beef season 2 is available to stream on Netflix now.

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