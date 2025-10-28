Those watching The One Show last night (October 27) were divided after Robson Green appeared on the show.

For Monday’s episode, the actor was joined by comedian Sindhu Vee on the green couch while Vernon Kay and Clara Amfo hosted.

While many are used to watching Robson appear in shows such as Grantchester and The Game, he is currently starring in his new show, World’s Most Amazing Walks. The eight-part series follows Robson Green as he sets out on unforgettable journeys along some of the world’s most breathtaking trails.

Robson promoted his new show on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Robson Green on The One Show

While promoting the new series, Robson revealed that despite going to various countries, “one of the world’s most amazing walks is in the United Kingdom and quite literally on my doorstep”.

He continued: “It is Hadrian’s Wall, this beautiful, iconic landmark that stretches from the west in the north of England. It’s been a journey through time and culture and history.”

Robson revealed that when he visited the landmark, which was built by 15,000 people over 2,000 years ago, it was an empire with people from all over the world.

“There were people from Africa, there were people from the Middle East, there was people from all over Europe. So, we have got to remember, Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and Cumbria has always been diverse,” he added.

Viewers were divided following Robson’s interview (Credit: BBC)

‘This is historical revisionism’

Robson’s interview left viewers with different opinions. One user wrote: “Checking in with #theoneshow and Robson Green’s gone woke. For a moment I couldn’t believe I was hearing a celebrity on the BBC praising our “culture and history”, only for him to hark back to 2,000 years ago and say we’ve “always been diverse”. This is historical revisionism.”

Another person shared: “I don’t disagree with his contention that the Roman Empire would have brought all sorts of people to our shores, but to say that Britain has been “diverse” for two millennia is nonsense. Prior to the middle of the last century, Britain was racially and ethnically homogeneous.”

“Showing his ignorance too,” a third insisted.

“It was a very bizarre leap and admittedly caught me off guard,” a fourth said.

‘What a guy!’

Meanwhile, many loved seeing Robson return to their screens.

“Love Robson Green,” one user wrote on X.

“Love him. A real good actor and a lovely person,” another echoed on Facebook.

“What a guy!” a third said.

“He’s a star,” a fourth person declared.

