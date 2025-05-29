Actor Robson Green has called out a “weird” fake account on Instagram that was impersonating him.

The Grantchester star, 60, has been pursuing a career in acting since 1989 and has continued to book huge roles for himself. With success, naturally, often comes imitation.

However, in the latest Robson update, it seems someone was attempting to fool his fans…

Robson put the fake account on blast (Credit: BBC)

Robson Green blasts fake Instagram account

In a post shared on Sunday (May 25), Robson shared a screenshot of a fake account under the username “robsongreen2025.”

Catching the account early, the page only had two followers at the time. However, it was already following 33 people.

“Nothing says ‘I have a life’ quite like spending hours creating a fake account just to masquerade as someone else trying to scam money out of people,” Robson wrote in his caption.

“Honestly, I’d give these folks an award for their dedication to weirdness, but I think even that would be too weird. If you’re going to impersonate me, at least try to get creative—maybe add a unicorn ironing a plum.”

He continued: “Something that matches the level of bizarre you’re going for. But really I’d prefer a little originality over the whole ‘creepy copycat’ routine. Keep trying—maybe one day you’ll get it right, or at least come up with a new hobby.”

Robson concluded the length caption with the hashtag “#FakeAccountAlert.”

‘They tried to follow me’

Fans quickly reacted to the post and informed Robson that the account had tried to fool them.

“I’ve had quite a few requests from various ‘Robson Green’ accounts over the past few weeks. Disappointingly it’s never you,” one user joked.

“Tried to follow me too. Hilarious!” another person shared.

“I’ve had lots of people trying to friend me impersonating you. Trouble is @instagram doesn’t always take their accounts down when I report them!” a third remarked.

“I have 5 this week made me laugh,” a fourth said.

What was Robson Green doing before acting? For over three decades, Robson Green has been known to the public as a talented actor with many credible roles under his belt. From Casualty and Grafters to Grantchester and more recently The Game, Robson remains booked and busy. One of his first huge roles was portraying Fusilier Dave Tucker in the ITV military drama series Soldier Soldier between 1991 and 1995. Robson Green before fame Before finding his feet as an established actor, Robson wanted to join the RAF during his teens. However, he opted against it after a fortnight at a training camp. “They do say fiction mirrors real life, and that was certainly the case for me,” he told Read This in February. “It was a role that really captured the public’s imagination at the time, and is still one of my greatest achievements, although I would never have dreamed that was to be my fate when I decided against the RAF.” Robson worked as a draughtsman Robson left school at age 16 with five O-levels. Soon after, he briefly became a draughtsman whilst pursuing acting part-time. “My dad, also Robson Green, worked in the coal mines and I recall him coming home with his face smeared in coal dust, with me wondering why it was so dark. Even as a little kid, I thought, ‘this doesn’t seem like a job meant for people’, so I was never going to follow that!” he said. Robson’s music career Outside of music, Robson also had a successful music career with fellow actor Jerome Flynn. They formed the duo Robson & Jermone in 1995 and found success pretty quickly. All three of their singles reached the No. 1 spot as well as their first two albums. Despite huge victories, however, Robson knew he didn’t want to continue in the music industry for much longer. “The music thing was a strange spin-off that we never expected,” he admitted. “We just went along with it, and it was a whirlwind, but when it wound up, I think we’d had enough of an insight into that industry to realise acting was more our thing!”

