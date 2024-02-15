Grantchester series 9: All we know from new cast and filming to when to expect it!

Grantchester series 8 just wrapped up, and we are delighted to reveal there will be a series 9!

Here’s what we know about Grantchester series 9, including a cast shake-up and a potential start date.

Grantchester returning for series 9

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief – Grantchester is already confirmed to be returning for series 9.

In fact, according the PBS – home of Grantchester in the US – filming started in July 2023.

Are Robson Green and Tom Brittney returning to the series?

Robson Green will indeed return to Grantchester series 9, where he plays Geordie Keating. Unfortunately, it’s a more complicated story with Tom Brittney and Will Davenport!

After playing the role of Will Davenport since series 4, Tom has announced series 9 will be his last.

Tom said: “I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything.”

What about the rest of the cast?

As well as Geordie, most of the Grantchester regulars will return.

Returning stars include Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C; Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman; Al Weaver as Leonard Finch; Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe; Charlotte Ritchie as Bonnie; Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating; Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott.

Who will replace Tom Brittney’s Will Davenport?

Stepping in to replace Will as Grantchester’s resident crime-solving priest is Reverend Alphy Kotteram, played by Rishi Nair.

According to ITV’s press release, Alphy is a bit reluctant to get involved with murder investigations. He has a mistrust for authority and does not want to be involved with the police. It turns out, however, he’s got much more in common with Geordie than he expects.

Rishi said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining Grantchester. The welcome and support I’ve received from everyone has been overwhelming. The success of the show and the reason we are here for a ninth season is a testament to all the people that have previously worked on it.

“I’m really excited to get started and cannot wait for the Grantchester fans to meet Alphy and to see all that’s in store for him.”

Production company boss Emma Kingsman-Lloyd also added: “Alphy Kotteram is charismatic, witty and will give Geordie a run for his money. I think the audience will love our new addition.”

Who is Rishi Nair?

Rishi Nair is a British actor best known for his role in Hollyoaks. He portrayed regular character Sami Maalik from 2017 to 2021. Sami was a suave lawyer who returned home to help his feuding family.

For the role, Nair was nominated for Best Newcomer at the Inside Soap Awards in 2018.

In 2023, Rishi starred in comedy horror Count Abdullah for ITV. He portrayed Majid, a friend of series lead Abdulla Khan, a doctor who is bitten by a vampire.

Rishi has also played small roles in New Tricks and Silent Witness (both 2015).

What will happen in series 9?

Series 9 will take place in 1961. Will and Geordie’s families are always spending time together, and everyone is really happy. However, when Will gets a life-changing offer, can he leave Grantchester behind?

Meanwhile, Geordie struggles with feelings of isolation due to personal loss and conflict between Cathy and Esme.

However, Geordie is about to find someone who is right up his street! Enter Reverend Alphy Kotteram (Rishi Nair), who shares more in common than the pair would ever expect.

Alphy has no pressing desire to get involved with murder investigations. However, he may discover he’s picked a job in the wrong town!

Grantchester series 9 includes stories on deadly circuses, abandoned babies and murderous satirists.

When does Grantchester series 9 start?

Unfortunately, we don’t yet know when Grantchester series 9 will air on ITV.

Grantchester series 8’s UK release ended up being delayed until January 2024, while the series aired in July and August 2023 over in America.

It might well be that Grantchester again airs first in the US. When we know, we’ll update this page.

