The Masked Singer final odds revealed as bookies ‘name’ Conkers, Moth and Toastie

The Masked Singer final airs this weekend (February 14) and bookies believe they’ve cracked the case on the final three celebrities.

Conkers, Moth and Toastie are battling it out to be crowned champion of The Masked Singer 2026 – and according to Gambling.com, the odds are painting a very clear picture.

So whose voices are really behind the masks?

Conkers, Moth and Toastie battle it out in The Masked Singer final this weekend (Credit: ITV)

The final countdown

On Saturday night (February 14), the remaining trio will perform one last time for the all-important studio audience vote.

Each act will sing solo beneath their elaborate disguises before teaming up with a returning Masked Singer star for a special duet.

Lionfish, Pufferfish and Snail are all back. For those needing a refresher, Lionfish was Will Young, Pufferfish was Samantha Barks and Snail was Andrea Corr. Samantha Barks will also join the judging panel for the big final.

Will Conkers emerge victorious on The Masked Singer? Bookies’ odds suggest he might (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer final – who is Conkers?

Conkers heads into the final as the 2/1 outsider in the series seven market. However, given the character’s popularity with the audience, an upset win wouldn’t be out of the question.

The identity market has proved tricky, but TV presenter Ben Shephard has moved into odds-on favourite at 10/11 to be unmasked on Saturday night.

Also featuring in the betting are Tom Daley, Mark Owen, Richard Fleeshman and Sam Thompson.

Odds of Conkers winning: 2/1

Moth is the current favourite to win (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer final – who is Moth?

Moth is the current favourite to take the crown after repeatedly wowing both judges and viewers with her emotional performances.

Bookies and fans alike appear convinced that Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan is behind the mask. She is priced at just 1/4 to be revealed in the final.

Jamelia and Jessie J are also listed in the wider market, though they trail some distance behind.

Odds of Moth winning: 11/10

Toastie’s identity is the biggest mystery at present (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer final – who is Toastie?

While Keisha looks locked in as Moth, the Toastie market remains more competitive.

It has become a two-horse race between Brenda Edwards and Mica Paris in recent weeks. Brenda has shortened to 8/15 favourite to be under the mask, but 13/8 shot Mica continues to attract support.

Other names still in contention include Judi Love and Sheridan Smith.

Odds of Toastie winning: 6/2

Read more: The Masked Singer fans beg ITV to make huge change amid fears it’ll be axed

Watch The Masked Singer final on Saturday (February 14) at 7pm on ITV1.

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.