‘So stale!’ The Masked Singer fans beg ITV to ‘reconsider’ format as they fear show axe

The Masked Singer may still pull in loyal viewers every year, but some fans are starting to worry the ITV hit is losing its sparkle. With the show now six years in, calls are growing for a format change – and some viewers fear it may not last much longer unless something changes.

When The Masked Singer first launched back in 2020, it felt like a breath of fresh air. The wild costumes, mystery celebrities and playful guessing game quickly turned it into must-watch TV.

But as the series returns year after year, a growing section of the audience feels the magic isn’t quite what it once was.

What is The Masked Singer?

Hosted by Joel Dommett, The Masked Singer sees celebrities perform in elaborate costumes designed to hide their identities. Each week, they sing in front of the judging panel – Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross and Maya Jama – while viewers at home play detective.

Unlike many ITV talent shows, however, The Masked Singer is not broadcast live. Episodes are filmed months in advance, with the studio audience deciding who stays and who goes.

That pre-recorded format has made leaks far easier, with online spoilers regularly popping up – including early chatter about the Mole on Reddit. For some fans, that has taken away part of the fun.

But leaks aren’t the only issue viewers are raising. Many now feel the format itself is wearing thin, unless the show is willing to make some big changes.

Fans call for format change

In a Reddit discussion, fans openly debated whether The Masked Singer could be nearing the end of its run – and plenty believe it’s a real possibility.

One wrote: “Anyone else think it is reaching the end? Don’t get me wrong, I like the UK version, but the ratings have tanked. It makes me wonder if it might not continue. This version is honestly getting more stale since Maya joined the panel.”

Another added: “I think we will get one more year out of it.”

Others were more direct in calling for a rethink. One fan posted: “I think they need to reconsider the format. There is too much padding between singing and clues, and adverts to account for as well. The judging panel is alright, but I feel like it needs to be more lovable now.

“Competing with The Traitors at the start of the season probably didn’t help this year. But, I also can’t be bothered to catch up with the episodes I have missed. There is too much filler.”

“I have lost interest this year,” another agreed. “Started the first few episodes, then missed some and didn’t catch up. I have watched a few clips, but I am not bothered to watch the whole thing.”

One fan felt the show had become predictable, writing: “It’s getting a bit repetitive and childish. I get it’s a show for kids too but the good ones come in around eighth place while others get a free pass to the semi-finals.”

That said, not everyone wants to see the show disappear. Plenty of fans still love The Masked Singer, even if they admit tweaks are needed.

One said: “Before I say anything negative, I love this show. I love the concept and love playing along at home. The madness of the costumes, is all great.

“However, too much of the judges. Things like cutting to them singing while the act is on stage needs to stop. The clue packages are also more vague than ever.”

Another added: “I hope it doesn’t end. This show is part of my routine now.”

While the future of The Masked Singer remains uncertain, fans won’t have long to wait before finding out who takes the crown in this year’s final – and whether ITV decides the show still has life left in it.

