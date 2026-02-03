‘So sorry!’ Olly Murs issues apology to ‘disappointed’ Masked Singer fans following appearance backlash

The Masked Singer UK is edging closer to its grand final. But Saturday night’s episode left some fans feeling a little short-changed.

During the January 31 episode, Joel Dommett wasted no time in revealing the “double agent” Mole’s identity. Rather than a major game-changing reveal, it was simply that week’s guest judge – a move that left viewers divided.

Now the Mole himself, Olly Murs, has addressed the reaction, admitting the twist didn’t quite land for everyone but that he enjoyed his time on the show.

Fans were divided over The Mole (Credit: ITV)

Olly Murs unmasked as the Mole on Masked Singer UK

Right at the top of Saturday’s show, Joel confirmed that the Mole would be revealed immediately.

He told viewers the Mole was “on his way” to the stage, setting up what sounded like a big moment. But fans didn’t have a strong investment into Mole. And so, many were confused why the show was doing the reveal so soon.

Stephen Mulhern was a popular guess. Instead, the Mole took off his mask to reveal none other than chart-topping singer Olly Murs. Moments later, Joel asked Olly to take a seat on the panel, confirming him as that weekend’s celebrity guest judge.

The reaction online was not entirely positive. Some viewers were frustrated because they were convinced Olly was actually Conkers. Others felt the twist itself was underwhelming.

One viewer posted: “Why reveal him immediately? We weren’t that invested in him because it hasn’t been that long.”

Another wrote: “This makes my Conkers guess completely wrong!” while a third added: “Now I have to rethink my other guesses. I did not expect that. Wish we heard him sing!”

Olly was the Mole all along (Credit: ITV)

Olly breaks silence after Masked Singer backlash

A few days after the reveal, Olly addressed the moment on social media, sharing photos from behind the scenes of his time on the show.

In his Instagram caption, he acknowledged the disappointment felt by some fans and leaned into the confusion caused by the twist.

He wrote: “So sorry to disappoint you lot, but I am not the conker. I was Mole Dommett.

“I had an unreal night on The Masked Singer having another go at guessing the singers with Davina, Mo, Maya and JR! It’s such a giggle on and off camera, especially with Joel. Plus, those suits are no joke!”

Fans quickly filled the comments, with many admitting they had been convinced he was Conkers – but were still pleased to see him back on TV.

One wrote: “Can we have you back next year as a permanent judge?”

Another less impressed fan commented: “I didn’t even know Mole was an option though. He was only in it for one week before.”

“I was so convinced you were Conkers. Can’t hear anyone else except for you!” a third added.

While Olly may not be competing this year, his surprise Masked Singer role certainly got people talking – even if it didn’t quite deliver the twist fans were hoping for.

